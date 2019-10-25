Liveblog GP van Mexico: Eerste training
Volg ons liveblog bij de eerste training voor de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Mexico.
Over dit liveblog
|Kampioenschap
|Formule 1
|Evenement
|GP van Mexico
|Sub-evenement
|VT1
|Locatie
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Coureurs
|Lando Norris, Alexander Albon, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Antonio Giovinazzi, Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz Jr., Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Sergio Perez, Nico Hülkenberg, Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen
|Teams
|Alfa Romeo Racing, Racing Point, Scuderia Ferrari, Haas F1 Team, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point Force India, Red Bull Racing, Renault F1 Team, Toro Rosso, Williams
Liveblog GP van Mexico: Eerste training
Race hub
28 nov. - 1 dec.
VT1 Begint over
7 dagen
|Sessie
|Datum
|
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
|Content
|VT1
|
vr 29 nov.
vr 29 nov.
|
04:00
13:00
|
|VT2
|
vr 29 nov.
vr 29 nov.
|
08:00
17:00
|
|VT3
|
za 30 nov.
za 30 nov.
|
05:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
za 30 nov.
za 30 nov.
|
08:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
zo 1 dec.
zo 1 dec.
|
08:10
17:10
|
