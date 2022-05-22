De (aangepaste) startopstelling voor de F1 Grand Prix van Spanje 2022

|
1
|
Charles Leclerc
|
2
|
Max Verstappen
|
3
|
Carlos Sainz
|
4
|
George Russell
|
5
|
Sergio Pérez
|
6
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
7
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
8
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
9
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
10
|
Mick Schumacher
|
11
|
Lando Norris
|
12
|
Esteban Ocon
|
13
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
14
|
Pierre Gasly
|
15
|
Guanyu Zhou
|
16
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
17
|
Lance Stroll
|
18
|
Alexander Albon
|
19
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
20
|
Fernando Alonso
Alonso doet tactische motorwissel en start GP van Spanje achteraan
F1 GP Spanje 2022 liveblog: Volg de race