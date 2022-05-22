Tickets
Formule 1 / GP van Spanje Resultaten

De (aangepaste) startopstelling voor de F1 Grand Prix van Spanje 2022

Charles Leclerc ontpopt zich langzamerhand tot kwalificatiekoning van 2022 door op het Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya zijn vierde pole van het seizoen te pakken. Naast hem op de eerste startrij staat titelrivaal Max Verstappen, maar hoe ziet de rest van de startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Spanje eruit? Motorsport.com zet het voor je op een rij.

Bjorn Smit
Door:
, Redacteur

1

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

3

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  George Russell
(Mercedes)

5

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

7

  Valtteri Bottas
(Alfa Romeo)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Kevin Magnussen
(Haas)

9

  Daniel Ricciardo
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Mick Schumacher
(Haas)

11

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

13

  Yuki Tsunoda
(AlphaTauri)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Pierre Gasly
(AlphaTauri)

15

  Guanyu Zhou
(Alfa Romeo)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Sebastian Vettel
(Aston Martin)

17

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

 

  Alexander Albon
(Williams)

19

  Nicholas Latifi
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

  Fernando Alonso
(Alpine)

 

