2026 Formule 1 GP van Hongarije
Liveverslag en updates van de F1 Grand Prix van Hongarije – race
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"Can you advise, something feels wrong with the car?" Leclerc asks. Bryan Bozzi tells him that it's overheating and to get back into the rhythm.
Leclerc decides to ask "what rhythm?".
Verstappen is now within 5s of Hamilton now.
Perez is crawling to a halt, complaining that something is "flapping" on the suspension.
Antonelli continues to circulate, 4.2s down on Norris but 4.5s clear of Piastri - who isn't really catching.
The Mercedes driver is told to be a bit more circumspect with track limits, as he's a fan of cutting that chicane.
Verstappen is 6.8s behind Hamilton at the moment, and eating into the Ferrari's advantage - that's the battle for third place.
Norris is continuing to lead-build now. He wasn't lying about that pace in reserve.
Norris puts a big dive on Antonelli to retake the lead, firing his way past at Turn 1. Antonelli tried to get the switchback out of the corner, but Norris proceeded to grab the inside line for Turn 2.
Job done, it seems.
Sainz has apparently got a five-second penalty for clouting Piastri, which I think is quite lenient.
Norris is a lot quicker than Piastri here and he's just rocketed to a six-second advantage over his team-mate. He's now on Antonelli's tail.
Leclerc has been noted for a yellow flag infringement.
Norris is now within two seconds of Antonelli; with over 26 laps to go, the Italian might struggle to get to the end here.
Verstappen asks if there's proof he can get to the end on the softs - Bortoleto and Alonso did some pretty long stints on those red-walled boots.
Soft tyres for Verstappen, by the way - so quite a bold one from Red Bull.
Norris is reeling Antonelli in, and he's told to be "measured once you get there".
Piastri is, let's say, not best pleased with the pit timing and the Sainz incident.
Meanwhile, Verstappen pits but has his mirrors full of Leclerc. Antonelli leads.
Norris comes out ahead of Piastri! Sainz rather hurt Piastri's chances there, it cost the Australian a hefty chunk of time.
That said, Norris did help himself out with pretty strong pace in the interlude.
Bearman has a spin at Turn 2.
Piastri had to contend with Sainz and an Aston Martin, and Sainz just cut him off completely on the exit of Turn 2. They made contact, and Piastri is furious.
Norris is pitting now. How does this play out?
Leclerc ges the run on Hadjar into Turn 1, and nips past for sixth.
Piastri has traffic to contend with, which allows Hamilton to draw a lot closer to the McLaren.
Norris goes for another lap; he'll lose track position to Piastri, but he should be able to stay ahead of Hamilton if he drops in soonish.
Leclerc has come out behind Hadjar, so he's got an overtake to make soon too.
Hamilton is told he's fighting for third with Verstappen, and will attempt to manage tyres if the undercut plays out.
Leclerc is told to stop, aiming to ensure he preserves track position over Antonelli.
Piastri indeed is ahead of Hamilton, but it seems like Norris is going to hang it out for longer in an effort to build a tyre offset.
Antonelli, meanwhile, is right on Leclerc's tail now.
Piastri calls into the pitlane, which gives Norris the incentive to push on this inlap. McLaren is trying to cover Hamilton here, as the Ferrari driver took off in clean air.
Hamilton clears Hadjar into Turn 1, which should start to bring him closer to the rest of the pack.
Norris wants a stop, but McLaren is angling for parity.
Hamilton pops out behind Hadjar, and McLaren asks Piastri to start using the pace. The Australian responds that he doesn't really have much in reserve.
Norris is putting back closer now, as Will Joseph gives him the "let's get back in the rhythm".
Leclerc asks to do something "different strategy-wise'.
Hamilton pits, which might set the cat among the pigeons.
Norris' progress towards is stunted by an off at Turn 4, which has cost him a second. He's recovered, but the rear end just seemed to kick out at an inopportune time.
Russell is ahead of Lawson, but Bortoleto - clearly one-stopping - gets well ahead as Mercedes had a slightly slow stop.
"The shifts are pushing me straight on," Verstappen reports. He's clear of the Ferraris now, but not getting any closer to the McLarens.
Antonelli is indeed within 3 seconds of the Ferraris now, hence Leclerc's wish to get ahead of Hamilton.
Russell pits from seventh.
Antonelli's picking up the pace now, so he might be in place to chase the Ferraris by the end of this stint.
Piastri reports that his rear tyres "don't feel great", while Leclerc angles for a switch with Hamilton.
Norris is clinging onto Piastri here, just half a second between them as they've cleared the Red Bull of Verstappen at a rate of knots.
Leclerc is also within overtake range of Hamilton, who doesn't look comfortable on the hard tyre.