Rapportcijfers GP van Azerbeidzjan 2023

Banden: H (50 Ronden) S (1 Ronden)

Having made a suspension change post-Saturday qualifying, Ocon had to start both races from the pitlane, which in the GP meant hoping for a late-race intervention that never came after starting with hards. Headed the DRS train post-safety car but eventually dropped Hulkenberg as he pressed on and was able to rejoin ahead of Sargeant following the awful pitlane safety scare.

Motorsport.com rapportcijfer 5 Mijn cijfer - Lezer gemiddelde 5.49 (140 inzendingen)