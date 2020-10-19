Van der Mark voltooit in Estoril eerste testdag met BMW

Motorsport.com kon afgelopen weekend al melden dat Van der Mark maandag zijn eerste testmeters zou maken op de S1000RR, de huidige machine van BMW. Voor volgend seizoen krijgt het merk een volledig nieuwe fiets, de M1000RR, maar die is nog niet klaar. Tijdens de post-season test in Estoril had Van der Mark wel wat nieuwe onderdelen tot zijn beschikking. Ook was het voor de nummer vijf van het voorbije WSBK-kampioenschap een goede kans om alvast te wennen aan de remmen (Nissin).

In de ochtend werkte Van der Mark een aantal runs af met zijn nieuwe machine. Zijn snelste tijd was een 1.38.300, waarmee hij 1.7 seconde langzamer was dan snelste man Scott Redding. Naast Van der Mark en Redding kwam nog zes andere coureurs in actie tijdens de WSBK-test. Zesvoudig WSBK-kampioen Jonathan Rea ontbrak, zijn teamgenoot Alex Lowes was wel van de partij. Michael Ruben Rinaldi tekende vorige week een fabriekscontract bij Ducati en reed maandag voor het eerst in de Aruba-kleuren op de Panigale V4 R.

BMW-rijder Tom Sykes was vier tienden rapper dan zijn nieuwe teamgenoot Van der Mark. De voormalig WSBK-kampioen klokte een 1.37.938.

Bekijk hieronder de foto's van de eerste BMW-test van Van der Mark: