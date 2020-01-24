WSBK
WSBK / Jerez januari test / Toplijst

In beeld: De eerste WK Superbike-test van 2020

De rijders van het WK Superbikes zijn deze week in alle vroegte begonnen met de voorbereidingen op het nieuwe seizoen. Michael van der Mark en zijn collega's kwamen met nieuw materiaal in actie, zo was de nieuwe Honda CBR1000RR-R voor het eerst te zien. Motorsport.com zet de beste foto's op een rij.

In beeld: De eerste WK Superbike-test van 2020
24 jan. 2020 08:13

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
1/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
2/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
3/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
5/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
6/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Randy Krummenacher, MV Agusta Reparto Corse

Randy Krummenacher, MV Agusta Reparto Corse
7/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Motor van Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
8/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Motor van Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
9/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
10/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
11/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
12/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Motor van Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
13/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
14/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
15/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
16/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
17/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motor van Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Motor van Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
18/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
19/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
20/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Kawasaki Racing Team

Leon Haslam, Kawasaki Racing Team
21/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
22/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
23/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
24/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
25/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
26/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT
27/35

Foto door: WorldSBK.com

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing
28/35

Foto door: WorldSBK.com

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
29/35

Foto door: WorldSBK.com

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
30/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
31/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
32/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
33/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dosoli, Paul Denning

Andrea Dosoli, Paul Denning
34/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
35/35

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea snelste op Jerez, crash voor Lowes

Vorig artikel

Rea snelste op Jerez, crash voor Lowes

Volgend artikel

Razgatlioglu sluit WSBK-test Portimao als snelste af

Razgatlioglu sluit WSBK-test Portimao als snelste af
Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap WSBK
Evenement Jerez januari test

Race hub

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 feb. - 1 mrt.
SBK VT1 Begint over
10 dagen
Sessie Datum
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
 Content
SBK VT1
do 27 feb.
vr 28 feb.
18:30
10:30
SBK VT2
do 27 feb.
vr 28 feb.
23:00
15:00
SBK VT3
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
18:00
10:00
SBK SP
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
20:15
12:15
SBK Race 1
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
23:00
15:00
SBK SP Race
za 29 feb.
zo 1 mrt.
20:00
12:00
SBK Race 2
za 29 feb.
zo 1 mrt.
23:00
15:00
De laatste uitslagen Stand

