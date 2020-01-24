In beeld: De eerste WK Superbike-test van 2020
De rijders van het WK Superbikes zijn deze week in alle vroegte begonnen met de voorbereidingen op het nieuwe seizoen. Michael van der Mark en zijn collega's kwamen met nieuw materiaal in actie, zo was de nieuwe Honda CBR1000RR-R voor het eerst te zien. Motorsport.com zet de beste foto's op een rij.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Randy Krummenacher, MV Agusta Reparto Corse
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Motor van Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT
Foto door: WorldSBK.com
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing
Foto door: WorldSBK.com
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Foto door: WorldSBK.com
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dosoli, Paul Denning
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
|Sessie
|Datum
|
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
|Content
|SBK VT1
|
do 27 feb.
vr 28 feb.
|
18:30
10:30
|
|SBK VT2
|
do 27 feb.
vr 28 feb.
|
23:00
15:00
|
|SBK VT3
|
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
|
18:00
10:00
|
|SBK SP
|
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
|
20:15
12:15
|
|SBK Race 1
|
vr 28 feb.
za 29 feb.
|
23:00
15:00
|
|SBK SP Race
|
za 29 feb.
zo 1 mrt.
|
20:00
12:00
|
|SBK Race 2
|
za 29 feb.
zo 1 mrt.
|
23:00
15:00
|
