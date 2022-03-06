WK-stand MotoGP 2022: Bastianini aan de leiding na heerlijke zege Enea Bastianini is de eerste koploper in het MotoGP-wereldkampioenschap van 2022. Hij schreef zondag de Grand Prix van Qatar op zijn naam. Bekijk hier de volledige WK-stand bij de coureurs en constructeurs na de krachtmeting op het Losail Circuit in Doha.