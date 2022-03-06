Tickets
WK-stand MotoGP 2022: Bastianini aan de leiding na heerlijke zege

Enea Bastianini is de eerste koploper in het MotoGP-wereldkampioenschap van 2022. Hij schreef zondag de Grand Prix van Qatar op zijn naam. Bekijk hier de volledige WK-stand bij de coureurs en constructeurs na de krachtmeting op het Losail Circuit in Doha.

Mark Bremer
Door:
, redacteur

Repsol Honda-coureur Pol Espargaro lag een groot deel van de openingswedstrijd in Qatar aan de leiding. Het duurde tot het laatste kwart van de race voordat Enea Bastianini de beslissende slag sloeg. Hij ging naar de leiding en bezorgde de debuterende combinatie Gresini Racing/Ducati een schitterende overwinning. Brad Binder eindigde namens de Red Bull KTM-formatie op de tweede plaats, terwijl Espargaro genoegen moest nemen met de derde plek.

Voor regerend wereldkampioen Fabio Quartararo werd de Grand Prix van Qatar een ontgoocheling. De Fransman verloor op de streep de achtste plek aan landgenoot Johann Zarco. Hij begon het seizoen met een P9. Francesco Bagnaia kwam zonder punten uit de strijd na een crash waarbij hij ook Jorge Martin uitschakelde. 

Stand WK MotoGP 2022 na de Grand Prix van Qatar

Pos Rijder Punten Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Italy Enea Bastianini 25 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 South Africa Brad Binder 20 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Pol Espargaro 16 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro 13 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Marc Marquez 11 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Joan Mir 10 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Alex Rins 9 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Johann Zarco 8 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Fabio Quartararo 7 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 6 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli 5 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Maverick Viñales 4 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Italy Luca Marini 3 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 2 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Australia Remy Gardner 1 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 South Africa Darryn Binder   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Spain Jorge Martin   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Francesco Bagnaia   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Spain Alex Marquez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Italy Marco Bezzecchi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Australia Jack Miller   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
 

Bij de constructeurs heeft Ducati de leiding genomen na de overwinning van Bastianini. KTM staat op de tweede plaats met Honda op de derde plek. Repsol Honda gaat aan de leiding in het kampioenschap voor teams.

Stand MotoGP constructeurs 2022 na de Grand Prix van Qatar

Pos Chassis Punten Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain JER Malaysia Indonesia
1 Ducati 25 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 20 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Honda 16 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Aprilia 13 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Suzuki 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Yamaha 7 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
