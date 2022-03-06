WK-stand MotoGP 2022: Bastianini aan de leiding na heerlijke zege
Enea Bastianini is de eerste koploper in het MotoGP-wereldkampioenschap van 2022. Hij schreef zondag de Grand Prix van Qatar op zijn naam. Bekijk hier de volledige WK-stand bij de coureurs en constructeurs na de krachtmeting op het Losail Circuit in Doha.
Repsol Honda-coureur Pol Espargaro lag een groot deel van de openingswedstrijd in Qatar aan de leiding. Het duurde tot het laatste kwart van de race voordat Enea Bastianini de beslissende slag sloeg. Hij ging naar de leiding en bezorgde de debuterende combinatie Gresini Racing/Ducati een schitterende overwinning. Brad Binder eindigde namens de Red Bull KTM-formatie op de tweede plaats, terwijl Espargaro genoegen moest nemen met de derde plek.
Voor regerend wereldkampioen Fabio Quartararo werd de Grand Prix van Qatar een ontgoocheling. De Fransman verloor op de streep de achtste plek aan landgenoot Johann Zarco. Hij begon het seizoen met een P9. Francesco Bagnaia kwam zonder punten uit de strijd na een crash waarbij hij ook Jorge Martin uitschakelde.
Stand WK MotoGP 2022 na de Grand Prix van Qatar
|Pos
|Rijder
|Punten
|JER
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|25
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Brad Binder
|20
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|16
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|13
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Marc Marquez
|11
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Joan Mir
|10
|10/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Alex Rins
|9
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Johann Zarco
|8
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|7
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Takaaki Nakagami
|6
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|5
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|4
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Luca Marini
|3
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Andrea Dovizioso
|2
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Remy Gardner
|1
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Darryn Binder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Jorge Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Alex Marquez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Marco Bezzecchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Jack Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bij de constructeurs heeft Ducati de leiding genomen na de overwinning van Bastianini. KTM staat op de tweede plaats met Honda op de derde plek. Repsol Honda gaat aan de leiding in het kampioenschap voor teams.
Stand MotoGP constructeurs 2022 na de Grand Prix van Qatar
|Pos
|Chassis
|Punten
|JER
|1
|Ducati
|25
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|20
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Honda
|16
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Aprilia
|13
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Suzuki
|10
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-