GP van Qatar
28 mrt.
VT1 in
13 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Doha
02 apr.
Volgend evenement over
20 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Argentinië
08 apr.
Uitgesteld
MotoGP
GP van de Verenigde Staten
15 apr.
Uitgesteld
MotoGP
GP van Portugal
16 apr.
Volgend evenement over
34 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Spanje
29 apr.
Volgend evenement over
47 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Frankrijk
13 mei
Volgend evenement over
61 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Italië
27 mei
Volgend evenement over
75 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Catalonië
03 jun.
Volgend evenement over
82 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Duitsland
17 jun.
Volgend evenement over
96 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Nederland
24 jun.
Volgend evenement over
103 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Finland
08 jul.
Volgend evenement over
117 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Oostenrijk
12 aug.
Volgend evenement over
152 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Groot-Brittannië
Tickets
26 aug.
Volgend evenement over
166 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Aragon
09 sep.
Volgend evenement over
180 dagen
MotoGP
GP van San Marino
16 sep.
Volgend evenement over
187 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Japan
30 sep.
Volgend evenement over
201 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Thailand
07 okt.
Volgend evenement over
208 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Australië
21 okt.
Volgend evenement over
222 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Maleisië
28 okt.
Volgend evenement over
229 dagen
MotoGP
GP van Valencia
11 nov.
Volgend evenement over
243 dagen
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
Zandstorm gooit roet in het eten op laatste MotoGP-test
MotoGP / Qatar test maart / Resultaten

Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar

Bekijk hieronder de volledige uitslag van de MotoGP-test in Qatar. Onderstaande overzicht is samengesteld op basis van de snelste rondetijd van elke individuele coureur over de vijf testdagen van afgelopen week.

Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar

Ducati-coureur Jack Miller was de snelste tijdens de MotoGP-test in Qatar. Hij reed op de derde dag van de test een officieus ronderecord. Maverick Viñales was met 221 ronden de meest productieve coureur van de test. Van de rookies was Pramac-coureur Jorge Martin de snelste. Hij sloot de test af met een 1.54.483.

Zie ook:

Gecombineerde uitslag MotoGP-test Qatar

Pos. Coureur Team Tijd Ronden
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1:53.183 210
2 Spain Maverick Vinales Yamaha

1:53.244

 221
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha

1:53.263

 190
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Petronas-Yamaha

1:53.323

 196
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati

1:53.444

 155
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Gresini-Aprilia

1:53.640

 146
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki

1:53.827

 154
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki

1:53.860

 153
9 France Johann Zarco Pramac-Ducati

1:53.899

 215
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda

1:53.899

 154
11 Italy Valentino Rossi Petronas-Yamaha

1:53.993

 163
12

Germany Stefan Bradl*

 Honda

1:54.210

128 (+60)
13 Japan Takaaki Nakagami LCR-Honda 1:54.262 206
14

Spain Jorge Martin*

 Pramac-Ducati 1:54.483

109 (+31)
15

Italy Enea Bastianini*

 Esponsorama-Ducati 1:54.505

134 (+35)
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:54.526 190
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1:54.691 151
18 Spain Alex Marquez LCR-Honda 1:54.692 149
19 Italy Danilo Pretrucci Tech-3-KTM 1:54.895 201
20

Yamaha-Testfahrer 2*

 Yamaha 1:54.998

97 (+58)
21

Italy Luca Marini*

 Esponsorama-Ducati 1:55.022

117 (+33)
22

Yamaha-Testfahrer 1*

 Yamaha 1:55.080

136 (+39)
23 Spain Iker Lecuona Tech-3-TKM 1:55.195 139
24

Italy Lorenzo Savadori*

 Gresini-Aprilia 1:55.570

134 (+38)
25

Spain Dani Pedrosa*

 KTM 1:55.640

103 (+34)
26

France Sylvain Guintoli*

 Suzuki 1:55.642

146 (+53)
27

Yamaha-Testfahrer 3*

 Yamaha 1:55.831

33 (+11)
28

Italy Michele Pirro*

 Ducati 1:56.732

84 (+58)
29

Japan Takuya Tsuda*

 Suzuki 1:57.795

91 (+24)

* = inclusief shakedown (aantal ronden tijdens shakedown tussen haakjes)

Zandstorm gooit roet in het eten op laatste MotoGP-test

Vorig artikel

Zandstorm gooit roet in het eten op laatste MotoGP-test
Kampioenschap MotoGP
Evenement Qatar test maart

Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Resultaten

Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar

