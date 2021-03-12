Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar
Bekijk hieronder de volledige uitslag van de MotoGP-test in Qatar. Onderstaande overzicht is samengesteld op basis van de snelste rondetijd van elke individuele coureur over de vijf testdagen van afgelopen week.
Ducati-coureur Jack Miller was de snelste tijdens de MotoGP-test in Qatar. Hij reed op de derde dag van de test een officieus ronderecord. Maverick Viñales was met 221 ronden de meest productieve coureur van de test. Van de rookies was Pramac-coureur Jorge Martin de snelste. Hij sloot de test af met een 1.54.483.
Gecombineerde uitslag MotoGP-test Qatar
|Pos.
|Coureur
|Team
|Tijd
|Ronden
|1
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1:53.183
|210
|2
|Maverick Vinales
|Yamaha
|
1:53.244
|221
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|
1:53.263
|190
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|Petronas-Yamaha
|
1:53.323
|196
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|
1:53.444
|155
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|Gresini-Aprilia
|
1:53.640
|146
|7
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|
1:53.827
|154
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|
1:53.860
|153
|9
|Johann Zarco
|Pramac-Ducati
|
1:53.899
|215
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|
1:53.899
|154
|11
|Valentino Rossi
|Petronas-Yamaha
|
1:53.993
|163
|12
|
Stefan Bradl*
|Honda
|
1:54.210
|
128 (+60)
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR-Honda
|1:54.262
|206
|14
|
Jorge Martin*
|Pramac-Ducati
|1:54.483
|
109 (+31)
|15
|
Enea Bastianini*
|Esponsorama-Ducati
|1:54.505
|
134 (+35)
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1:54.526
|190
|17
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1:54.691
|151
|18
|Alex Marquez
|LCR-Honda
|1:54.692
|149
|19
|Danilo Pretrucci
|Tech-3-KTM
|1:54.895
|201
|20
|
Yamaha-Testfahrer 2*
|Yamaha
|1:54.998
|
97 (+58)
|21
|
Luca Marini*
|Esponsorama-Ducati
|1:55.022
|
117 (+33)
|22
|
Yamaha-Testfahrer 1*
|Yamaha
|1:55.080
|
136 (+39)
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|Tech-3-TKM
|1:55.195
|139
|24
|
Lorenzo Savadori*
|Gresini-Aprilia
|1:55.570
|
134 (+38)
|25
|
Dani Pedrosa*
|KTM
|1:55.640
|
103 (+34)
|26
|
Sylvain Guintoli*
|Suzuki
|1:55.642
|
146 (+53)
|27
|
Yamaha-Testfahrer 3*
|Yamaha
|1:55.831
|
33 (+11)
|28
|
Michele Pirro*
|Ducati
|1:56.732
|
84 (+58)
|29
|
Takuya Tsuda*
|Suzuki
|1:57.795
|
91 (+24)
* = inclusief shakedown (aantal ronden tijdens shakedown tussen haakjes)
Over dit artikel
|Kampioenschap
|MotoGP
|Evenement
|Qatar test maart