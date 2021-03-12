Volledige uitslag officiële MotoGP-wintertest in Qatar

Ducati-coureur Jack Miller was de snelste tijdens de MotoGP-test in Qatar. Hij reed op de derde dag van de test een officieus ronderecord. Maverick Viñales was met 221 ronden de meest productieve coureur van de test. Van de rookies was Pramac-coureur Jorge Martin de snelste. Hij sloot de test af met een 1.54.483.

Gecombineerde uitslag MotoGP-test Qatar

Pos. Coureur Team Tijd Ronden 1 Jack Miller Ducati 1:53.183 210 2 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1:53.244 221 3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1:53.263 190 4 Franco Morbidelli Petronas-Yamaha 1:53.323 196 5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1:53.444 155 6 Aleix Espargaro Gresini-Aprilia 1:53.640 146 7 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:53.827 154 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:53.860 153 9 Johann Zarco Pramac-Ducati 1:53.899 215 10 Pol Espargaro Honda 1:53.899 154 11 Valentino Rossi Petronas-Yamaha 1:53.993 163 12 Stefan Bradl* Honda 1:54.210 128 (+60) 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR-Honda 1:54.262 206 14 Jorge Martin* Pramac-Ducati 1:54.483 109 (+31) 15 Enea Bastianini* Esponsorama-Ducati 1:54.505 134 (+35) 16 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:54.526 190 17 Brad Binder KTM 1:54.691 151 18 Alex Marquez LCR-Honda 1:54.692 149 19 Danilo Pretrucci Tech-3-KTM 1:54.895 201 20 Yamaha-Testfahrer 2* Yamaha 1:54.998 97 (+58) 21 Luca Marini* Esponsorama-Ducati 1:55.022 117 (+33) 22 Yamaha-Testfahrer 1* Yamaha 1:55.080 136 (+39) 23 Iker Lecuona Tech-3-TKM 1:55.195 139 24 Lorenzo Savadori* Gresini-Aprilia 1:55.570 134 (+38) 25 Dani Pedrosa* KTM 1:55.640 103 (+34) 26 Sylvain Guintoli* Suzuki 1:55.642 146 (+53) 27 Yamaha-Testfahrer 3* Yamaha 1:55.831 33 (+11) 28 Michele Pirro* Ducati 1:56.732 84 (+58) 29 Takuya Tsuda* Suzuki 1:57.795 91 (+24) * = inclusief shakedown (aantal ronden tijdens shakedown tussen haakjes)