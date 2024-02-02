Aanmelden
MotoGP Sepang shakedown
Foto's: De tweede dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang

Pol Espargaro reed de snelste tijd op de tweede dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Maleisië, maar de ogen waren vooral gericht op Ducati en Aprilia. Beide Italiaanse merken kwamen in actie met hun vernieuwde aerodynamische pakket. In de onderstaande galerij zie je de mooiste foto's van de vrijdag in Sepang.

Bjorn Smit
Auteur Bjorn Smit
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

1 - 69

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

2 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

3 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

4 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

5 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

6 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

8 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

9 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

10 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

11 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

12 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

13 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

14 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

15 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

16 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

17 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

18 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

19 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

20 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

21 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

22 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

23 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

24 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

25 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

26 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

27 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

28 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

29 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

30 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

31 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

32 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

33 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

34 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

35 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

36 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

37 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

38 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

39 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

40 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

41 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

42 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

43 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

44 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

45 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

46 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

47 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

48 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

49 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

50 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

51 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

52 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

53 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

54 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

55 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

56 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

57 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

58 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

59 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

60 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

61 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

62 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

63 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

64 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

65 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

66 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

67 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

68 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

69 - 69

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

De tweede dag van de shakedowntest op Sepang International Circuit was het eerste moment dat de vaste MotoGP-rijders van Honda en Yamaha hun opwachting maakten. Nadat ze de donderdag absent waren, meldden Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco en Takaaki Nakagami zich vrijdag wel op het asfalt om meters te maken met de vernieuwde motorfietsen van hun werkgevers. Voor Quartararo leidde het meteen tot een tweede tijd van de dag op slechts drie tienden van de snelste man. Dat was Pol Espargaro, die KTM daarmee voor de tweede dag op rij de snelste fabrikant maakte.

Veel aandacht ging echter ook uit naar Ducati en Aprilia, die in Sepang alleen vertegenwoordigd worden door hun testrijders Michele Pirro en Lorenzo Savadori. Op de ranglijst speelden ze geen rol van betekenis, maar wel verschenen beide rijders met behoorlijk aangepaste motorfietsen op de baan. De Ducati van Pirro was vrijdag voor het eerst voorzien van een fors veranderde kuip op de Desmosedici GP24 met onder meer nieuwe aerodynamische snufjes aan de zijkant. Savadori testte intussen een nieuwe vleugel aan de voorkant van de Aprilia RS-GP24. De foto's van nieuwigheden zijn te zien in de fotogalerij bovenaan deze pagina.

De MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang duurt drie dagen en dus worden zaterdag de laatste werkzaamheden verricht voordat er tussen 6 en 8 februari een collectieve wintertest plaatsvindt. Die wordt eveneens in Sepang gehouden.

