Foto's: De tweede dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang
Pol Espargaro reed de snelste tijd op de tweede dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Maleisië, maar de ogen waren vooral gericht op Ducati en Aprilia. Beide Italiaanse merken kwamen in actie met hun vernieuwde aerodynamische pakket. In de onderstaande galerij zie je de mooiste foto's van de vrijdag in Sepang.
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing, Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
De tweede dag van de shakedowntest op Sepang International Circuit was het eerste moment dat de vaste MotoGP-rijders van Honda en Yamaha hun opwachting maakten. Nadat ze de donderdag absent waren, meldden Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco en Takaaki Nakagami zich vrijdag wel op het asfalt om meters te maken met de vernieuwde motorfietsen van hun werkgevers. Voor Quartararo leidde het meteen tot een tweede tijd van de dag op slechts drie tienden van de snelste man. Dat was Pol Espargaro, die KTM daarmee voor de tweede dag op rij de snelste fabrikant maakte.
Veel aandacht ging echter ook uit naar Ducati en Aprilia, die in Sepang alleen vertegenwoordigd worden door hun testrijders Michele Pirro en Lorenzo Savadori. Op de ranglijst speelden ze geen rol van betekenis, maar wel verschenen beide rijders met behoorlijk aangepaste motorfietsen op de baan. De Ducati van Pirro was vrijdag voor het eerst voorzien van een fors veranderde kuip op de Desmosedici GP24 met onder meer nieuwe aerodynamische snufjes aan de zijkant. Savadori testte intussen een nieuwe vleugel aan de voorkant van de Aprilia RS-GP24. De foto's van nieuwigheden zijn te zien in de fotogalerij bovenaan deze pagina.
De MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang duurt drie dagen en dus worden zaterdag de laatste werkzaamheden verricht voordat er tussen 6 en 8 februari een collectieve wintertest plaatsvindt. Die wordt eveneens in Sepang gehouden.
Foto's: De derde dag van de MotoGP-shakedown in Sepang
Foto's: De derde dag van de MotoGP-shakedown in Sepang
Acosta sluit shakedown Sepang als snelste af ondanks crash
Acosta sluit shakedown Sepang als snelste af ondanks crash
Honda en Yamaha op volle sterkte, Espargaro snel op tweede MotoGP-testdag
Honda en Yamaha op volle sterkte, Espargaro snel op tweede MotoGP-testdag
Net binnen
Voormalig Red Bull-junior Crawford: "Marko is heel rechttoe rechtaan"
Voormalig Red Bull-junior Crawford: "Marko is heel rechttoe rechtaan"
Deze coureurs werden F1-wereldkampioen met Ferrari
Deze coureurs werden F1-wereldkampioen met Ferrari
Waarom Haas F1 verwacht achteraan te staan in Bahrein
Waarom Haas F1 verwacht achteraan te staan in Bahrein
Newey verwacht gelijke F1-auto's in 2024: Rivalen hebben goed naar ons gekeken
Newey verwacht gelijke F1-auto's in 2024: Rivalen hebben goed naar ons gekeken
