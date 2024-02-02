Foto's: De tweede dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang

De tweede dag van de shakedowntest op Sepang International Circuit was het eerste moment dat de vaste MotoGP-rijders van Honda en Yamaha hun opwachting maakten. Nadat ze de donderdag absent waren, meldden Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco en Takaaki Nakagami zich vrijdag wel op het asfalt om meters te maken met de vernieuwde motorfietsen van hun werkgevers. Voor Quartararo leidde het meteen tot een tweede tijd van de dag op slechts drie tienden van de snelste man. Dat was Pol Espargaro, die KTM daarmee voor de tweede dag op rij de snelste fabrikant maakte.

Veel aandacht ging echter ook uit naar Ducati en Aprilia, die in Sepang alleen vertegenwoordigd worden door hun testrijders Michele Pirro en Lorenzo Savadori. Op de ranglijst speelden ze geen rol van betekenis, maar wel verschenen beide rijders met behoorlijk aangepaste motorfietsen op de baan. De Ducati van Pirro was vrijdag voor het eerst voorzien van een fors veranderde kuip op de Desmosedici GP24 met onder meer nieuwe aerodynamische snufjes aan de zijkant. Savadori testte intussen een nieuwe vleugel aan de voorkant van de Aprilia RS-GP24. De foto's van nieuwigheden zijn te zien in de fotogalerij bovenaan deze pagina.

De MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang duurt drie dagen en dus worden zaterdag de laatste werkzaamheden verricht voordat er tussen 6 en 8 februari een collectieve wintertest plaatsvindt. Die wordt eveneens in Sepang gehouden.