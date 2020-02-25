MotoGP
MotoGP / Qatar Februari test / Toplijst

Foto's: De MotoGP-test in Qatar in beeld

gedeeld
reacties

De MotoGP-coureurs kwamen afgelopen weekend voor de laatste keer in actie alvorens het seizoen volgende week begint op het Losail Circuit in Qatar. Motorsport.com zet de beste foto's van de test op een rij.

Foto's: De MotoGP-test in Qatar in beeld
Door:
, Redacteur
25 feb. 2020 10:30

Zie ook:

Slider
Lijst

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
1/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
2/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc en Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc en Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
3/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
4/26

Foto door: Repsol Media

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
5/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
6/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
7/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
9/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
10/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
11/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
12/26

Foto door: Motogp.com

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
13/26

Foto door: Repsol Media

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
14/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team Suzuki MotoGP technici

Team Suzuki MotoGP technici
15/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
16/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
17/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
18/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
19/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ruben Xaus, Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Ruben Xaus, Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
20/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
21/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT's Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT's Yamaha
22/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Teambaas

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Teambaas
23/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
24/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
25/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Het stuur van Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Het stuur van Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
26/26

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda boekt doorbraak op laatste dag van Qatar-test

Vorig artikel

Honda boekt doorbraak op laatste dag van Qatar-test
