Foto's: De MotoGP-test in Qatar in beeld
De MotoGP-coureurs kwamen afgelopen weekend voor de laatste keer in actie alvorens het seizoen volgende week begint op het Losail Circuit in Qatar. Motorsport.com zet de beste foto's van de test op een rij.
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc en Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Repsol Media
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Motogp.com
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Repsol Media
Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Team Suzuki MotoGP technici
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP, Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ruben Xaus, Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT's Yamaha
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Teambaas
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Het stuur van Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
