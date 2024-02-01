Aanmelden
MotoGP Sepang shakedown
Galerij

Foto's: De openingsdag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang

De kop is eraf wat betreft het MotoGP-seizoen 2024! Donderdag hebben de vijf fabrikanten zich op het Sepang International Circuit gemeld voor de driedaagse shakedowntest. In de onderstaande galerij zie je de mooiste foto's van de eerste testdag in Maleisië.

Bjorn Smit
Auteur Bjorn Smit
Gepubliceerd

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
1 - 97

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
2 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
3 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
4 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
5 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
6 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
8 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
9 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
10 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
11 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
12 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
15 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
17 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
18 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
19 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
20 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
21 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
22 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
23 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
24 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
25 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
26 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
27 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
28 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
29 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
30 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
31 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
32 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
33 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
34 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
35 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
36 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
37 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
38 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
39 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
40 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
41 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
42 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
43 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
44 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
45 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
46 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
47 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
48 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
49 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
50 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
51 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
52 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
53 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
54 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
55 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
56 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
57 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
58 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
59 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
60 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
61 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
62 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
63 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
64 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
65 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
66 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
67 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
68 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
69 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
70 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
71 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
72 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
73 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
74 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
75 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
76 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
77 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
78 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
79 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
80 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
81 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
82 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
83 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
84 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
86 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
87 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
88 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
89 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
90 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
91 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
92 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
93 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
94 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
95 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
96 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
97 - 97

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In de aanloop naar de eerste collectieve MotoGP-test van volgende week zijn de fabrikanten deze week al neergestreken in het Maleisische Sepang. De testrijders van de merken maken daar hun opwachting, net als debutant Pedro Acosta. Donderdag begonnen zij aan de driedaagse shakedowntest en de verwachting is dat de fabrieksrijders van Yamaha en Honda zich vrijdag bij het gezelschap voegen. Zij hebben daar toestemming voor, omdat de Japanse merken door de teruggekeerde concessies ook met hun vaste rijders mogen testen.

De snelste tijd op de eerste testdag werd gereden door KTM-testrijder Dani Pedrosa. De ervaren Spanjaard troefde zijn debuterende landgenoot Acosta met anderhalve tiende af. De top-drie werd voltooid door Pol Espargaro, die net als Pedrosa en Acosta op een KTM plaatsnam. De tijden zijn echter van ondergeschikt belang, want de fabrikanten richten zich vooral op testwerkzaamheden met hun motorfietsen voor 2024. Daarbij willen ze een goed beeld krijgen van de nieuwe onderdelen die ze voor hun machines hebben ontwikkeld.

De mooiste foto's van de openingsdag in Sepang zijn te zien in de fotogalerij bovenaan deze pagina.

gedeeld
reacties
