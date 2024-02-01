Foto's: De openingsdag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Sepang
De kop is eraf wat betreft het MotoGP-seizoen 2024! Donderdag hebben de vijf fabrikanten zich op het Sepang International Circuit gemeld voor de driedaagse shakedowntest. In de onderstaande galerij zie je de mooiste foto's van de eerste testdag in Maleisië.
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
In de aanloop naar de eerste collectieve MotoGP-test van volgende week zijn de fabrikanten deze week al neergestreken in het Maleisische Sepang. De testrijders van de merken maken daar hun opwachting, net als debutant Pedro Acosta. Donderdag begonnen zij aan de driedaagse shakedowntest en de verwachting is dat de fabrieksrijders van Yamaha en Honda zich vrijdag bij het gezelschap voegen. Zij hebben daar toestemming voor, omdat de Japanse merken door de teruggekeerde concessies ook met hun vaste rijders mogen testen.
De snelste tijd op de eerste testdag werd gereden door KTM-testrijder Dani Pedrosa. De ervaren Spanjaard troefde zijn debuterende landgenoot Acosta met anderhalve tiende af. De top-drie werd voltooid door Pol Espargaro, die net als Pedrosa en Acosta op een KTM plaatsnam. De tijden zijn echter van ondergeschikt belang, want de fabrikanten richten zich vooral op testwerkzaamheden met hun motorfietsen voor 2024. Daarbij willen ze een goed beeld krijgen van de nieuwe onderdelen die ze voor hun machines hebben ontwikkeld.
De mooiste foto's van de openingsdag in Sepang zijn te zien in de fotogalerij bovenaan deze pagina.
