Foto's: De eerste MotoGP-testdag van 2020 in Sepang

MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
GP van Qatar
Tickets
05 mrt.
-
08 mrt.
Volgend evenement over
16 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Thailand
Tickets
19 mrt.
-
22 mrt.
Volgend evenement over
30 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Amerika
Tickets
02 apr.
-
05 apr.
Volgend evenement over
44 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Argentinië
Tickets
16 apr.
-
19 apr.
Volgend evenement over
58 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Spanje
Tickets
30 apr.
-
03 mei
Volgend evenement over
72 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Frankrijk
Tickets
14 mei
-
17 mei
Volgend evenement over
86 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Italië
Tickets
28 mei
-
31 mei
Volgend evenement over
100 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Catalonië
Tickets
04 jun.
-
07 jun.
Volgend evenement over
107 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Duitsland
Tickets
18 jun.
-
21 jun.
Volgend evenement over
121 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
TT Assen
Tickets
25 jun.
-
28 jun.
Volgend evenement over
128 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Finland
Tickets
09 jul.
-
12 jul.
Volgend evenement over
142 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Tsjechië
Tickets
06 aug.
-
09 aug.
Volgend evenement over
170 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Oostenrijk
Tickets
13 aug.
-
16 aug.
Volgend evenement over
177 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Groot-Brittannië
Tickets
27 aug.
-
30 aug.
Volgend evenement over
191 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van San Marino
Tickets
10 sep.
-
13 sep.
Volgend evenement over
205 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Aragon
Tickets
01 okt.
-
04 okt.
Volgend evenement over
226 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Japan
Tickets
15 okt.
-
18 okt.
Volgend evenement over
240 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Australië
Tickets
23 okt.
-
25 okt.
Volgend evenement over
248 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Maleisië
Tickets
29 okt.
-
01 nov.
Volgend evenement over
254 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
MotoGP
GP van Valencia
Tickets
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
Volgend evenement over
268 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
Login

Motorsport Network

TV Koop tickets Winkel

Download je apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.
TV Koop tickets Winkel
Vorige Volgende
MotoGP / Test Sepang Februari / Special feature

Foto's: De eerste MotoGP-testdag van 2020 in Sepang

gedeeld
reacties

Het MotoGP-circus is vrijdag begonnen aan de eerste officiële test voor het nieuwe seizoen. Motorsport.com zet de foto's van de eerste dag voor je op een rij.

Foto's: De eerste MotoGP-testdag van 2020 in Sepang
7 feb. 2020 17:25

Meer nieuws uit Sepang:

Slider
Lijst

Valentino Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
3/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
4/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
5/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing waving

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing waving
6/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
7/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
8/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
9/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
11/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
12/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
13/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
15/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
16/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
17/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
18/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
19/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
20/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
21/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
22/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
23/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
24/24

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez: “Voelde me slechter dan gedacht"

Vorig artikel

Marquez: “Voelde me slechter dan gedacht"

Volgend artikel

Rossi noemt Yamaha's keuze voor Quartararo 'logisch en goed'

Rossi noemt Yamaha's keuze voor Quartararo 'logisch en goed'
Laad reacties

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap MotoGP
Evenement Test Sepang Februari
Sub-evenement Vrijdag

Race hub

GP van Qatar

GP van Qatar

5 mrt. - 8 mrt.
De laatste uitslagen Stand

Trending

1
Formule 1

Waarom de F1-wintertests in Barcelona zo belangrijk zijn

2u
2
Formule 1

Williams showt F1-auto voor 2020 met nieuwe livery

53m
3
Formule 1

Foto's: De nieuwe Williams FW43 in beeld

44m
4
Formule 1

Analyse: De stappen die Honda moet zetten voor een titelstrijd

5
Formule 1

Berger: Het probleem van Ferrari is de rol van Binotto

Nieuwste videos

Teampresentatie MotoGP-team Suzuki 01:27
MotoGP

Teampresentatie MotoGP-team Suzuki

Repsol Honda presenteert livery voor MotoGP 2020 00:26
MotoGP

Repsol Honda presenteert livery voor MotoGP 2020

MotoGP 2020: Alle rijders en teams 01:33
MotoGP

MotoGP 2020: Alle rijders en teams

De carrière van Jorge Lorenzo in 15 momenten 01:39
MotoGP

De carrière van Jorge Lorenzo in 15 momenten

MotoGP - Preview Grand Prix van Valencia 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Preview Grand Prix van Valencia

Net binnen

Analyse: F1-invloed geeft MotoGP-formatie Aprilia nieuw elan
MGP

Analyse: F1-invloed geeft MotoGP-formatie Aprilia nieuw elan

De 12 jongste winnaars uit de Grand Prix-geschiedenis
MGP

De 12 jongste winnaars uit de Grand Prix-geschiedenis

Nieuwe Michelins zorgen niet voor paniek bij Ducati
MGP

Nieuwe Michelins zorgen niet voor paniek bij Ducati

Avintia Racing onthult MotoGP-livery voor 2020
MGP

Avintia Racing onthult MotoGP-livery voor 2020

Quartararo: "Ben nog niet klaar voor de wereldtitel"
MGP

Quartararo: "Ben nog niet klaar voor de wereldtitel"

Kalender

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formule 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Mogelijk gemaakt door
5 mrt.
Tickets
19 mrt.
Tickets
2 apr.
Tickets
16 apr.
Tickets
30 apr.
Tickets
14 mei
Tickets
Zie volledige kalender
Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief

De Motorsport.com app

Kampioenschap

Motorsport Network

Neem contact met ons op

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.