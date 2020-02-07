Foto's: De eerste MotoGP-testdag van 2020 in Sepang
Het MotoGP-circus is vrijdag begonnen aan de eerste officiële test voor het nieuwe seizoen. Motorsport.com zet de foto's van de eerste dag voor je op een rij.
Valentino Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing waving
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
