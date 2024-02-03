Foto's: De derde dag van de MotoGP-shakedown in Sepang

Na de eerste twee shakedowndagen stond op zaterdag de derde en laatste dag gepland op het Sepang International Circuit. Het had 's nachts geregend waardoor de baan bij de start van de laatste sessie weer vochtig was. Naarmate de tijd verstreek werd deze steeds droger waardoor het voor de dertien aanwezige rijders wel mogelijk was om genoeg ronden af te werken voordat de focus naar de officiële testdagen gaan, die op hetzelfde circuit plaatsvinden. Pedro Acosta was op de laatste dag de snelste man. De Moto2-kampioen deed goede zaken met een rondetijd van 1.58.189, waarmee hij meteen de snelste van de shakedown was. Op de natte baan ging de 19-jarige Tech3 GasGas-rijder wel nog onderuit. Pol Espargaro, de snelste van dag 2, sloot aan op de tweede plaats, gevolgd door Johann Zarco op de LCR Honda.

De shakedown was voor de aanwezige teams en rijders weer een goede kans om de nieuwe motoren, evenals nieuwe onderdelen, voor 2024 te testen voordat straks alle rijders van de partij zijn bij de testdagen van 6 tot en met 8 februari.