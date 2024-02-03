Foto's: De derde dag van de MotoGP-shakedown in Sepang
Pedro Acosta ging nog wel onderuit op de derde en laatste dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Maleisië, maar sloot af als snelste. Hij noteerde de snelste tijd van de shakedown op wat opnieuw een door regen onderbroken dag was. Bekijk hieronder de mooiste foto's van deze laatste testdag.
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen, Cal Crutchlow
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Na de eerste twee shakedowndagen stond op zaterdag de derde en laatste dag gepland op het Sepang International Circuit. Het had 's nachts geregend waardoor de baan bij de start van de laatste sessie weer vochtig was. Naarmate de tijd verstreek werd deze steeds droger waardoor het voor de dertien aanwezige rijders wel mogelijk was om genoeg ronden af te werken voordat de focus naar de officiële testdagen gaan, die op hetzelfde circuit plaatsvinden. Pedro Acosta was op de laatste dag de snelste man. De Moto2-kampioen deed goede zaken met een rondetijd van 1.58.189, waarmee hij meteen de snelste van de shakedown was. Op de natte baan ging de 19-jarige Tech3 GasGas-rijder wel nog onderuit. Pol Espargaro, de snelste van dag 2, sloot aan op de tweede plaats, gevolgd door Johann Zarco op de LCR Honda.
De shakedown was voor de aanwezige teams en rijders weer een goede kans om de nieuwe motoren, evenals nieuwe onderdelen, voor 2024 te testen voordat straks alle rijders van de partij zijn bij de testdagen van 6 tot en met 8 februari.
