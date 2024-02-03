Aanmelden
MotoGP Sepang shakedown
Foto's: De derde dag van de MotoGP-shakedown in Sepang

Pedro Acosta ging nog wel onderuit op de derde en laatste dag van de MotoGP-shakedowntest in Maleisië, maar sloot af als snelste. Hij noteerde de snelste tijd van de shakedown op wat opnieuw een door regen onderbroken dag was. Bekijk hieronder de mooiste foto's van deze laatste testdag.

Laurens Stade
Laurens Stade
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Yamaha-fabrieksracen, Cal Crutchlow

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Na de eerste twee shakedowndagen stond op zaterdag de derde en laatste dag gepland op het Sepang International Circuit. Het had 's nachts geregend waardoor de baan bij de start van de laatste sessie weer vochtig was. Naarmate de tijd verstreek werd deze steeds droger waardoor het voor de dertien aanwezige rijders wel mogelijk was om genoeg ronden af te werken voordat de focus naar de officiële testdagen gaan, die op hetzelfde circuit plaatsvinden. Pedro Acosta was op de laatste dag de snelste man. De Moto2-kampioen deed goede zaken met een rondetijd van 1.58.189, waarmee hij meteen de snelste van de shakedown was. Op de natte baan ging de 19-jarige Tech3 GasGas-rijder wel nog onderuit. Pol Espargaro, de snelste van dag 2, sloot aan op de tweede plaats, gevolgd door Johann Zarco op de LCR Honda. 

De shakedown was voor de aanwezige teams en rijders weer een goede kans om de nieuwe motoren, evenals nieuwe onderdelen, voor 2024 te testen voordat straks alle rijders van de partij zijn bij de testdagen van 6 tot en met 8 februari. 

