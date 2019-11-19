In beeld: De complete MotoGP-grid voor het seizoen 2020

De 23-jarige Marquez werd maandagavond in Valencia gepresenteerd als opvolger van Jorge Lorenzo bij het officiële fabrieksteam van Honda. Hij vorm daar een team met zijn broer: meervoudig wereldkampioen Marc Marquez. De Moto2-kampioen neemt zijn startnummer #73 mee naar de hoogste divisie van de wegracerij.

Marquez is in 2020 een van de drie debutanten in de MotoGP. Iker Lecuona mocht afgelopen weekend in Valencia al even proeven aan het MotoGP-geweld, hij maakte zijn debuut bij Red Bull KTM Tech 3. KTM heeft met Brad Binder nog een debutant. De Zuid-Afrikaan komt dit seizoen in actie met startnummer #33 dat tot enkele jaren geleden gebruikt werd door Marco Melandri.

Aan de andere kant staat de naam van Karel Abraham nog op het formulier bij Avintia Racing. De Tsjechische rijder kan weleens het slachtoffer worden van Johann Zarco’s gesprekken bij Ducati. Avintia was tot voor kort een privéteam, maar krijgt in 2020 meer ondersteuning en staat derhalve vanaf nu als satellietteam te boek. Het is onduidelijk op welke termijn er nieuws komt over de link tussen Johann Zarco en de renstal van Raul Romero.

Ten opzichte van afgelopen seizoen is naast Zarco en Lorenzo ook Hafizh Syahrin niet meer van de partij. De laatste keert na twee seizoenen terug naar de Moto2-klasse. Daarmee is duidelijk dat de MotoGP volgend seizoen weer bestaat uit 22 rijders.

