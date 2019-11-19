MotoGP
MotoGP / Toplijst

In beeld: De complete MotoGP-grid voor het seizoen 2020

gedeeld
reacties

De FIM heeft dinsdagmiddag de voorlopige deelnemerslijst voor het MotoGP-seizoen 2020 vrijgegeven. Alex Marquez is logischerwijs de nieuwste toevoeging, Karel Abraham staat voorlopig ingeschreven bij Avintia Racing Ducati.

In beeld: De complete MotoGP-grid voor het seizoen 2020
Door:
19 nov. 2019 13:13

De 23-jarige Marquez werd maandagavond in Valencia gepresenteerd als opvolger van Jorge Lorenzo bij het officiële fabrieksteam van Honda. Hij vorm daar een team met zijn broer: meervoudig wereldkampioen Marc Marquez. De Moto2-kampioen neemt zijn startnummer #73 mee naar de hoogste divisie van de wegracerij.

Marquez is in 2020 een van de drie debutanten in de MotoGP. Iker Lecuona mocht afgelopen weekend in Valencia al even proeven aan het MotoGP-geweld, hij maakte zijn debuut bij Red Bull KTM Tech 3. KTM heeft met Brad Binder nog een debutant. De Zuid-Afrikaan komt dit seizoen in actie met startnummer #33 dat tot enkele jaren geleden gebruikt werd door Marco Melandri.

Deelnemers andere GP-klassen:

Aan de andere kant staat de naam van Karel Abraham nog op het formulier bij Avintia Racing. De Tsjechische rijder kan weleens het slachtoffer worden van Johann Zarco’s gesprekken bij Ducati. Avintia was tot voor kort een privéteam, maar krijgt in 2020 meer ondersteuning en staat derhalve vanaf nu als satellietteam te boek. Het is onduidelijk op welke termijn er nieuws komt over de link tussen Johann Zarco en de renstal van Raul Romero.

Ten opzichte van afgelopen seizoen is naast Zarco en Lorenzo ook Hafizh Syahrin niet meer van de partij. De laatste keert na twee seizoenen terug naar de Moto2-klasse. Daarmee is duidelijk dat de MotoGP volgend seizoen weer bestaat uit 22 rijders.

Foto's: Alle MotoGP-rijders voor het seizoen 2020

Slider
Lijst

#4 - Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

#4 - Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
1/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#9 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

#9 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
2/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#12 Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

#12 Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
3/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#17 Karel Abraham, Avintia Racing

#17 Karel Abraham, Avintia Racing
4/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#20 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

#20 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/22

Foto door: MotoGP

#21 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

#21 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#27 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

#27 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
7/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#29 Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

#29 Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
8/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#30 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

#30 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
9/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#33 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

#33 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
10/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#35 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

#35 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
11/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#36 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

#36 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
12/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#41 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

#41 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
13/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#42 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

#42 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
14/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#43 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

#43 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
15/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#44 Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

#44 Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#46 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

#46 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
17/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#53 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

#53 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
18/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#63 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

#63 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
19/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#73 Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

#73 Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
20/22

Foto door: Repsol Media

#88 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

#88 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
21/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

#93 Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

#93 Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
22/22

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Geen nieuwe Aprilia tijdens Valencia-test: “Niet acceptabel”

Kampioenschap MotoGP
Auteur Mark Bremer

