In beeld: De complete MotoGP-grid voor het seizoen 2020
De FIM heeft dinsdagmiddag de voorlopige deelnemerslijst voor het MotoGP-seizoen 2020 vrijgegeven. Alex Marquez is logischerwijs de nieuwste toevoeging, Karel Abraham staat voorlopig ingeschreven bij Avintia Racing Ducati.
De 23-jarige Marquez werd maandagavond in Valencia gepresenteerd als opvolger van Jorge Lorenzo bij het officiële fabrieksteam van Honda. Hij vorm daar een team met zijn broer: meervoudig wereldkampioen Marc Marquez. De Moto2-kampioen neemt zijn startnummer #73 mee naar de hoogste divisie van de wegracerij.
Marquez is in 2020 een van de drie debutanten in de MotoGP. Iker Lecuona mocht afgelopen weekend in Valencia al even proeven aan het MotoGP-geweld, hij maakte zijn debuut bij Red Bull KTM Tech 3. KTM heeft met Brad Binder nog een debutant. De Zuid-Afrikaan komt dit seizoen in actie met startnummer #33 dat tot enkele jaren geleden gebruikt werd door Marco Melandri.
Deelnemers andere GP-klassen:
Aan de andere kant staat de naam van Karel Abraham nog op het formulier bij Avintia Racing. De Tsjechische rijder kan weleens het slachtoffer worden van Johann Zarco’s gesprekken bij Ducati. Avintia was tot voor kort een privéteam, maar krijgt in 2020 meer ondersteuning en staat derhalve vanaf nu als satellietteam te boek. Het is onduidelijk op welke termijn er nieuws komt over de link tussen Johann Zarco en de renstal van Raul Romero.
Ten opzichte van afgelopen seizoen is naast Zarco en Lorenzo ook Hafizh Syahrin niet meer van de partij. De laatste keert na twee seizoenen terug naar de Moto2-klasse. Daarmee is duidelijk dat de MotoGP volgend seizoen weer bestaat uit 22 rijders.
Foto's: Alle MotoGP-rijders voor het seizoen 2020
#4 - Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#9 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#12 Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#17 Karel Abraham, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#20 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto door: MotoGP
#21 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#27 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#29 Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#30 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#33 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#35 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#36 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#41 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#42 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#43 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#44 Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#46 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#53 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#63 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#73 Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Repsol Media
#88 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
#93 Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Race hub
|Sessie
|Datum
|
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
|Content
|VT1
|
vr 15 nov.
vr 15 nov.
|
03:55
09:55
|
|VT2
|
vr 15 nov.
vr 15 nov.
|
08:10
14:10
|
|VT3
|
za 16 nov.
za 16 nov.
|
03:55
09:55
|
|VT4
|
za 16 nov.
za 16 nov.
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
za 16 nov.
za 16 nov.
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
za 16 nov.
za 16 nov.
|
08:35
14:35
|
|Warm-up
|
zo 17 nov.
zo 17 nov.
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Race
|
zo 17 nov.
zo 17 nov.
|
08:00
14:00
|
