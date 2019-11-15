MotoGP
MotoGP / Toplijst

In beeld: Deze coureurs zijn uitgeroepen tot 'MotoGP Legend'

MotoGP-organisator Dorna heeft enkele jaren geleden de titel 'MotoGP Legend' in het leven geroepen voor coureurs die veel betekend hebben voor de sport. In deze Hall of Fame zijn coureurs als Mick Doohan, Kork Ballington en Marco Simoncelli opgenomen. Motorsport.com zet ze voor je op een rij.

15 nov. 2019 11:14

Italy Giacomo Agostini

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Italy" src="https://cdn-3.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg" alt="Italy" width="32" /> Giacomo Agostini
1/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 15 titels
  • 122 overwinningen

South Africa Kork Ballington

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="South Africa" src="https://cdn-7.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/za-3.svg" alt="South Africa" width="32" /> Kork Ballington
2/31

  • 4 titels
  • 31 overwinningen

Spain Álex Crivillé

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Spain" src="https://cdn-9.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg" alt="Spain" width="32" /> Álex Crivillé
3/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 2 titels
  • 20 overwinningen

Australia Mick Doohan

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Australia" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/au-3.svg" alt="Australia" width="32" /> Mick Doohan
4/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 5 titels
  • 54 overwinningen

United Kingdom Geoff Duke

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> Geoff Duke
5/31

Foto door: Geen vermelding

  • 6 titels
  • 33 overwinningen

Australia Wayne Gardner

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Australia" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/au-3.svg" alt="Australia" width="32" /> Wayne Gardner
6/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 1 titels
  • 18 overwinningen

United Kingdom Mike Hailwood

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> Mike Hailwood
7/31

Foto door: Sutton Images

  • 9 titels
  • 76 overwinningen

United States Nicky Hayden

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Nicky Hayden
8/31

Foto door: Todd Corzett

  • 1 titel
  • 3 overwinningen

Japan Daijiro Kato

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Japan" src="https://cdn-8.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/jp-3.svg" alt="Japan" width="32" /> Daijiro Kato
9/31

  • 1 titel
  • 17 overwinningen

United States Eddie Lawson

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Eddie Lawson
10/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 4 titels
  • 31 overwinningen

Italy Marco Lucchinelli

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Italy" src="https://cdn-3.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg" alt="Italy" width="32" /> Marco Lucchinelli
11/31

  • 1 titel
  • 6 overwinningen

United States Randy Mamola

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Randy Mamola
12/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 0 titels
  • 13 overwinningen

Germany Anton Mang

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Germany" src="https://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/de-3.svg" alt="Germany" width="32" /> Anton Mang
13/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 5 titels
  • 42 overwinningen

Spain Ángel Nieto

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Spain" src="https://cdn-9.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg" alt="Spain" width="32" /> Ángel Nieto
14/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 13 titels
  • 90 overwinningen

Spain Dani Pedrosa

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Spain" src="https://cdn-9.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg" alt="Spain" width="32" /> Dani Pedrosa
15/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 3 titels
  • 54 overwinningen

United States Wayne Rainey

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Wayne Rainey
16/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 3 titels
  • 24 overwinningen

United Kingdom Phil Read

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> Phil Read
17/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 7 titels
  • 52 overwinningen

United Kingdom Jim Redman

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> Jim Redman
18/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 6 titels
  • 45 overwinningen

United States Kenny Roberts

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Kenny Roberts
19/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 3 titels
  • 24 overwinningen

United States Kenny Roberts Jr.

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Kenny Roberts Jr.
20/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 1 titel
  • 8 overwinningen

Finland Jarno Saarinen

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Finland" src="https://cdn-8.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/fi-3.svg" alt="Finland" width="32" /> Jarno Saarinen
21/31

Foto door: Yamaha

  • 1 titel
  • 15 overwinningen

United States Kevin Schwantz

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Kevin Schwantz
22/31

Foto door: Dave Dyer

  • 1 titel
  • 25 overwinningen

United Kingdom Barry Sheene

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> Barry Sheene
23/31

Foto door: LAT Images

  • 2 titels
  • 23 overwinningen

Italy Marco Simoncelli

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Italy" src="https://cdn-3.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg" alt="Italy" width="32" /> Marco Simoncelli
24/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 1 titel
  • 14 overwinningen

United States Freddie Spencer

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United States" src="https://cdn-4.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/us-3.svg" alt="United States" width="32" /> Freddie Spencer
25/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 3 titels
  • 27 overwinningen

Australia Casey Stoner

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Australia" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/au-3.svg" alt="Australia" width="32" /> Casey Stoner
26/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 2 titels
  • 45 overwinningen

United Kingdom John Surtees

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="United Kingdom" src="https://cdn-0.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/gb-3.svg" alt="United Kingdom" width="32" /> John Surtees
27/31

Foto door: LAT Images

  • 7 titels
  • 38 overwinningen

Italy Carlo Ubbiali

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Italy" src="https://cdn-3.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg" alt="Italy" width="32" /> Carlo Ubbiali
28/31

Foto door: Nationaal Archief

  • 9 titels
  • 39 overwinningen

Italy Franco Uncini

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Italy" src="https://cdn-3.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/it-3.svg" alt="Italy" width="32" /> Franco Uncini
29/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 1 titel
  • 7 overwinningen

Spain Jorge Martinez

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Spain" src="https://cdn-9.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/es-3.svg" alt="Spain" width="32" /> Jorge Martinez
30/31

Foto door: Motogp.com

  • 4 wereldtitels
  • 37 overwinningen

Switzerland Stefan Dörflinger

<img class="ms-flag-img ms-flag-img_s1" title="Switzerland" src="https://cdn-1.motorsport.com/static/img/cf/ch-3.svg" alt="Switzerland" width="32" /> Stefan Dörflinger
31/31

Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

  • 4 wereldtitels
  • 18 overwinningen

Met medewerking van Lena Buffa

Poll: Wie moet de vervanger van Jorge Lorenzo worden?

Vorig artikel

Poll: Wie moet de vervanger van Jorge Lorenzo worden?

Volgend artikel

Viervoudig wereldkampioen Martinez benoemd tot 'MotoGP Legend'

Viervoudig wereldkampioen Martinez benoemd tot 'MotoGP Legend'
Laad reacties

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap MotoGP
Coureurs Nicky Hayden, Randy Mamola, Alex Criville, Daijiro Katoh, Wayne Rainey, Eddie Lawson, Wayne Gardner, Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Jim Redman, Phil Read, Angel Nieto, Dani Pedrosa, Mike Hailwood, Jorge Martínez, Marco Lucchinelli, Kork Ballington, Anton Mang
Auteur Mark Bremer

