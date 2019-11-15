In beeld: Deze coureurs zijn uitgeroepen tot 'MotoGP Legend'
MotoGP-organisator Dorna heeft enkele jaren geleden de titel 'MotoGP Legend' in het leven geroepen voor coureurs die veel betekend hebben voor de sport. In deze Hall of Fame zijn coureurs als Mick Doohan, Kork Ballington en Marco Simoncelli opgenomen. Motorsport.com zet ze voor je op een rij.
Giacomo Agostini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 15 titels
- 122 overwinningen
Kork Ballington
- 4 titels
- 31 overwinningen
Álex Crivillé
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 2 titels
- 20 overwinningen
Mick Doohan
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 5 titels
- 54 overwinningen
Geoff Duke
Foto door: Geen vermelding
- 6 titels
- 33 overwinningen
Wayne Gardner
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 1 titels
- 18 overwinningen
Mike Hailwood
Foto door: Sutton Images
- 9 titels
- 76 overwinningen
Nicky Hayden
Foto door: Todd Corzett
- 1 titel
- 3 overwinningen
Daijiro Kato
- 1 titel
- 17 overwinningen
Eddie Lawson
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 4 titels
- 31 overwinningen
Marco Lucchinelli
- 1 titel
- 6 overwinningen
Randy Mamola
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 0 titels
- 13 overwinningen
Anton Mang
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 5 titels
- 42 overwinningen
Ángel Nieto
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 13 titels
- 90 overwinningen
Dani Pedrosa
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 3 titels
- 54 overwinningen
Wayne Rainey
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 3 titels
- 24 overwinningen
Phil Read
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 7 titels
- 52 overwinningen
Jim Redman
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 6 titels
- 45 overwinningen
Kenny Roberts
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 3 titels
- 24 overwinningen
Kenny Roberts Jr.
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 1 titel
- 8 overwinningen
Jarno Saarinen
Foto door: Yamaha
- 1 titel
- 15 overwinningen
Kevin Schwantz
Foto door: Dave Dyer
- 1 titel
- 25 overwinningen
Barry Sheene
Foto door: LAT Images
- 2 titels
- 23 overwinningen
Marco Simoncelli
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 1 titel
- 14 overwinningen
Freddie Spencer
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 3 titels
- 27 overwinningen
Casey Stoner
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 2 titels
- 45 overwinningen
John Surtees
Foto door: LAT Images
- 7 titels
- 38 overwinningen
Carlo Ubbiali
Foto door: Nationaal Archief
- 9 titels
- 39 overwinningen
Franco Uncini
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 1 titel
- 7 overwinningen
Jorge Martinez
Foto door: Motogp.com
- 4 wereldtitels
- 37 overwinningen
Stefan Dörflinger
Foto door: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
- 4 wereldtitels
- 18 overwinningen
Met medewerking van Lena Buffa
Nicky Hayden Shop nu , Randy Mamola , Alex Criville , Daijiro Katoh , Wayne Rainey , Eddie Lawson , Wayne Gardner , Giacomo Agostini , Mick Doohan , Jim Redman , Phil Read , Angel Nieto , Dani Pedrosa Shop nu , Mike Hailwood , Jorge Martínez , Marco Lucchinelli , Kork Ballington , Anton Mang
