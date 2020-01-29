MXGP
MXGP
R
MXGP
GP van Groot-Brittannië
28 feb.
-
01 mrt.
Volgend evenement over
10 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Nederland
06 mrt.
-
08 mrt.
Volgend evenement over
17 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Argentinië
20 mrt.
-
22 mrt.
Volgend evenement over
31 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Trentino
03 apr.
-
05 apr.
Volgend evenement over
45 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Spanje
17 apr.
-
19 apr.
Volgend evenement over
59 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Portugal
24 apr.
-
26 apr.
Volgend evenement over
66 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Frankrijk
08 mei
-
10 mei
Volgend evenement over
80 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Italië
15 mei
-
17 mei
Volgend evenement over
87 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Duitsland
22 mei
-
24 mei
Volgend evenement over
94 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Rusland
05 jun.
-
07 jun.
Volgend evenement over
108 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Letland
12 jun.
-
14 jun.
Volgend evenement over
115 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Jakarta
26 jun.
-
28 jun.
Volgend evenement over
129 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Indonesië
03 jul.
-
05 jul.
Volgend evenement over
136 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Tsjechië
24 jul.
-
26 jul.
Volgend evenement over
157 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van België
31 jul.
-
02 aug.
Volgend evenement over
164 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Zweden
14 aug.
-
16 aug.
Volgend evenement over
178 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Finland
21 aug.
-
23 aug.
Volgend evenement over
185 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Turkije
04 sep.
-
06 sep.
Volgend evenement over
199 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van China
11 sep.
-
13 sep.
Volgend evenement over
206 dagen
R
MXGP
GP van Emilia Romagna
18 sep.
-
20 sep.
Volgend evenement over
213 dagen
R
MXGP
Motocross of Nations
25 sep.
-
27 sep.
Volgend evenement over
220 dagen
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
MXGP / KTM MXGP Presentatie / Galerij

In beeld: Herlings toont KTM MXGP kleuren voor 2020

gedeeld
reacties

Het Red Bull KTM MXGP-team heeft de nieuwe uitrusting voor het seizoen 2020 voorgesteld. Bekijk de motor waarmee Jeffrey Herlings een nieuwe gooi doet naar de wereldtitel.

In beeld: Herlings toont KTM MXGP kleuren voor 2020
29 jan. 2020

Klik op de foto's om door de galerij te bladeren.

Slider
Lijst

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
1/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
2/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
3/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
4/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
5/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
6/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
7/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
8/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
9/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
10/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
11/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
12/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
13/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
14/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
15/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
16/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
17/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
18/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
19/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
20/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
21/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
22/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
23/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
24/24

Foto door: KTM Images

Overzicht: Teams en coureurs voor MXGP-seizoen 2020

Vorig artikel

Overzicht: Teams en coureurs voor MXGP-seizoen 2020

Volgend artikel

Herlings ondanks val naar zege in Hawkstone

Herlings ondanks val naar zege in Hawkstone
Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap MXGP
Evenement KTM MXGP Presentatie
Sub-evenement Presentatie
Coureurs Jeffrey Herlings
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Race hub

GP van Groot-Brittannië

GP van Groot-Brittannië

28 feb. - 1 mrt.
De laatste uitslagen Stand

