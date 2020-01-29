In beeld: Herlings toont KTM MXGP kleuren voor 2020
Het Red Bull KTM MXGP-team heeft de nieuwe uitrusting voor het seizoen 2020 voorgesteld. Bekijk de motor waarmee Jeffrey Herlings een nieuwe gooi doet naar de wereldtitel.
29 jan. 2020 16:42
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
1/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
2/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
3/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
4/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
5/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
6/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
7/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
8/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
9/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
10/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
11/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
12/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
13/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
14/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
15/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
16/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
17/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
18/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
19/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
20/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
21/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
22/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
23/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Jeffrey Herlings, Red Bull KTM MXGP
24/24
Foto door: KTM Images
Over dit artikel
|Kampioenschap
|MXGP
|Evenement
|KTM MXGP Presentatie
|Sub-evenement
|Presentatie
|Coureurs
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Teams
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
