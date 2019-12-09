Dit zijn de winnaars van de prestigieuze Autosport Awards
Tijdens een groots gala zijn in Londen de prestigieuze Autosport Awards uitgereikt. We hebben de winnaars op een rijtje gezet.
Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications
Winnaar: Marc Marquez
British Competition Driver of the Year
Winnaar: Lando Norris
Rally Car of the Year
Winnaar: Toyota Yaris WRC
Richard Mille Rookie of the Year
Winnaar: Alex Albon
Rally Driver of the Year
Winnaar: Ott Tänak
National Driver of the Year
Winnaar: Colin Turkington
Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli
Winnaar: Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+
International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli
Winnaar: Lewis Hamilton
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
Winnaar: Johnathan Hoggard
Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Winnaar: Luke Dardis
Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award
Winnaar: W Series
Gregor Grant Award
Winnaar: Grand Prix van Monaco
John Bolster Award
Winnaar: Charlie Whiting
Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli
Winnaar: Jean-Eric Vergne
