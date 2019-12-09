Programma
Algemeen / Autosport Awards / Toplijst

Dit zijn de winnaars van de prestigieuze Autosport Awards

gedeeld
reacties

Tijdens een groots gala zijn in Londen de prestigieuze Autosport Awards uitgereikt. We hebben de winnaars op een rijtje gezet.

Dit zijn de winnaars van de prestigieuze Autosport Awards
Door:
9 dec. 2019 08:29
Slider
Lijst

Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications

Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications
1/14

Foto door: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Marc Marquez

British Competition Driver of the Year

British Competition Driver of the Year
2/14

Foto door: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Lando Norris

Rally Car of the Year

Rally Car of the Year
3/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Toyota Yaris WRC

Richard Mille Rookie of the Year

Richard Mille Rookie of the Year
4/14

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Alex Albon

Rally Driver of the Year

Rally Driver of the Year
5/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Ott Tänak

National Driver of the Year

National Driver of the Year
6/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Colin Turkington

Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli

Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli
7/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli

International Racing Driver of the Year, presented by Pirelli
8/14

Foto door: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Lewis Hamilton

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
9/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Johnathan Hoggard

Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award

Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
10/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Luke Dardis

Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award

Mahindra Pioneering and Innovation Award
11/14

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: W Series

Gregor Grant Award

Gregor Grant Award
12/14

Foto door: Nils Jorgensen / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Grand Prix van Monaco

John Bolster Award

John Bolster Award
13/14

Foto door: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Charlie Whiting

Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli

Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli
14/14

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Winnaar: Jean-Eric Vergne

