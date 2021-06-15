VIDEO: F1-team Red Bull voert unieke stunt uit met vliegtuig
Een Red Bull RB7, David Coulthard, een fraaie omgeving en een bizarre stunt met een vliegtuig: het zijn de voornaamste ingrediënten voor de roadtrip door Tsjechië en Slowakije van het Formule 1-team van Red Bull, waarmee de renstal ons opnieuw trakteert op spektakel.
Het demo-team van Red Bull heeft de voorbije jaren al heel spectaculaire stunts en roadtrips uitgevoerd: van een gewichtloze pitstop in een vliegtuig tot een rondje Nederland met twee Formule 1-bolides, geen enkel idee gaat de Oostenrijkse renstal te ver.
Deze keer heeft het team uit Milton Keynes oud-Formule 1-coureur David Coulthard opgetrommeld voor een roadtrip van kasteel naar kasteel door Tsjechië en Slowakije. De Schot krijgt onderweg ook nog gezelschap van Red Bull Air Race-wereldkampioen Martin Šonka, die met een unieke stunt het spektakel compleet maakt.
Pak de popcorn er maar bij en geniet in bovenstaande video ruim zeven minuten lang van de bijzondere roadtrip!
Bekijk in onderstaande slider de foto's van de roadtrip door Tsjechië en Slowakije
