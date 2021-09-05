Startopstelling voor de Grand Prix Formule 1 van Nederland
Max Verstappen heeft pole-position gepakt voor de Grand Prix van Nederland. Hoe de complete startopstelling er uitziet, zie je hier. De opstelling is onder voorbehoud van gridstraffen en wordt pas een paar uur voor de race officieel vastgesteld.
|
1
|
Max Verstappen
|
2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
3
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
4
|
Pierre Gasly
|
5
|
Charles Leclerc
|
6
|
Carlos Sainz
|
7
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
8
|
Esteban Ocon
|
9
|
Fernando Alonso
|
10
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
11
|
George Russell
|
12
|
Lance Stroll
|
13
|
Lando Norris
|
14
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
16
|
Sergio Pérez
|
17
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
18
|
Robert Kubica
|
19
|
Mick Schumacher
|
20
|
Nikita Mazepin
