Volgende / Williams heeft geen haast bij rijderskeuze voor 2022
Formule 1 / GP van Nederland Nieuws

Startopstelling voor de Grand Prix Formule 1 van Nederland

Door:
Co-auteur:
Fabien Gaillard

Max Verstappen heeft pole-position gepakt voor de Grand Prix van Nederland. Hoe de complete startopstelling er uitziet, zie je hier. De opstelling is onder voorbehoud van gridstraffen en wordt pas een paar uur voor de race officieel vastgesteld.

1

  Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

  Lewis Hamilton
(Mercedes)

3

  Valtteri Bottas
(Mercedes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

  Pierre Gasly
(AlphaTauri)

5

  Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

  Carlos Sainz
(Ferrari)

7

  Antonio Giovinazzi
(Alfa Romeo)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

  Esteban Ocon
(Alpine)

9

  Fernando Alonso
(Alpine)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

  Daniel Ricciardo
(McLaren)

11

 

  George Russell
(Williams)

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

  Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

13

  Lando Norris
(McLaren)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

  Nicholas Latifi
(Williams)

15

  Yuki Tsunoda
(AlphaTauri)

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

  Sergio Pérez
(Red Bull)

17

  Sebastian Vettel
(Aston Martin)

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Poland Robert Kubica
(Alfa Romeo)

19

  Mick Schumacher
(Haas)

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

  Nikita Mazepin
(Haas)

 

Wolff ontkent dat Mercedes ‘trucje’ gebruikt voor extra vermogen

Vorig artikel

Wolff ontkent dat Mercedes ‘trucje’ gebruikt voor extra vermogen

Volgend artikel

Williams heeft geen haast bij rijderskeuze voor 2022

Williams heeft geen haast bij rijderskeuze voor 2022
