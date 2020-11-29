Foto's: Hoe Grosjean in crash Bahrein ontsnapte aan het noodlot

Na contact met de AlphaTauri van Daniil Kvyat ging Grosjean zij bocht vier door de vangrails. Daarbij begaf zijn chassis het en werd zijn auto in twee stukken gesplitst. Bij dat contact werd ook de brandstofcel geraakt en schoot de auto in brand. Als bij wonder was Grosjean bij bewustzijn en in staat om op adrenaline uit de brandende cockpit te stappen. Hij sprong over de verwrongen vangrails in de armen van het medische team onder leiding van FIA-dokter Ian Roberts en werd afgevoerd naar het medisch centrum. Later werd hij per helikopter naar een militair hospitaal overgebracht voor verder onderzoek. Naast enkele kleine brandwonden zou Grosjean ook ribben hebben gebroken.

