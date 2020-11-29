Formule 1
Formule 1 / GP van Bahrein / Nieuws

Foto's: Hoe Grosjean in crash Bahrein ontsnapte aan het noodlot

Romain Grosjean kon als bij wonder zelf uit zijn brandende en in twee gespleten Haas stappen na een verschrikkelijke crash tijdens de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Bekijk de foto's van onze fotografen van een actie die heel anders had kunnen aflopen.

A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

1/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

2/25

Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

3/25

Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

4/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

5/25

Foto door: Motorsport Images

Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

6/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car

7/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire

8/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap

9/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash

10/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap

11/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash

12/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

13/25

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

14/25

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

15/25

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

16/25

A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

17/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix

18/25

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

19/25

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

20/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash

21/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

22/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

23/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

24/25

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

25/25

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Na contact met de AlphaTauri van Daniil Kvyat ging Grosjean zij bocht vier door de vangrails. Daarbij begaf zijn chassis het en werd zijn auto in twee stukken gesplitst. Bij dat contact werd ook de brandstofcel geraakt en schoot de auto in brand. Als bij wonder was Grosjean bij bewustzijn en in staat om op adrenaline uit de brandende cockpit te stappen. Hij sprong over de verwrongen vangrails in de armen van het medische team onder leiding van FIA-dokter Ian Roberts en werd afgevoerd naar het medisch centrum. Later werd hij per helikopter naar een militair hospitaal overgebracht voor verder onderzoek. Naast enkele kleine brandwonden zou Grosjean ook ribben hebben gebroken.

Klik hierboven door de foto's van ons team van fotografen, die de heldhaftige acties van het medische team van de FIA en de marshals vast hebben gelegd. 

