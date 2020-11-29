Foto's: Hoe Grosjean in crash Bahrein ontsnapte aan het noodlot
Romain Grosjean kon als bij wonder zelf uit zijn brandende en in twee gespleten Haas stappen na een verschrikkelijke crash tijdens de Grand Prix van Bahrein. Bekijk de foto's van onze fotografen van een actie die heel anders had kunnen aflopen.
A fire marshal extinguishes the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
Fire marshals use an extinguisher on a horrific accident of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Motorsport Images
Fire marshals deal with the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical deligate pulls Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 from the flames of his car
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Marshals extinguish the fire
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is assisted by medical delegates and marshals after a big crash on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after his huge first lap crash
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Medical delegates assist Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, after a huge crash on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is taken away on a stretcher after his opening lap crash
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
A fire marshal with wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The charred wrecked remains of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 is cleared by marshals after a horrendous opening lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Damage to the Armco after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The remains of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, in the Armco after a huge first lap crash
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Marshals deal with the wreckage after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Na contact met de AlphaTauri van Daniil Kvyat ging Grosjean zij bocht vier door de vangrails. Daarbij begaf zijn chassis het en werd zijn auto in twee stukken gesplitst. Bij dat contact werd ook de brandstofcel geraakt en schoot de auto in brand. Als bij wonder was Grosjean bij bewustzijn en in staat om op adrenaline uit de brandende cockpit te stappen. Hij sprong over de verwrongen vangrails in de armen van het medische team onder leiding van FIA-dokter Ian Roberts en werd afgevoerd naar het medisch centrum. Later werd hij per helikopter naar een militair hospitaal overgebracht voor verder onderzoek. Naast enkele kleine brandwonden zou Grosjean ook ribben hebben gebroken.
Klik hierboven door de foto's van ons team van fotografen, die de heldhaftige acties van het medische team van de FIA en de marshals vast hebben gelegd.
Lees ook:
Vorig artikel
Bestuurder medical car na crash: "Dit toont aan hoe veilig F1 is"
Volgend artikel
Hamilton wint in Bahrein na lange code rood voor crash Grosjean
Over dit artikel
|Kampioenschap
|Formule 1
|Evenement
|GP van Bahrein
|Sub-evenement
|Race
|Coureurs
|Romain Grosjean