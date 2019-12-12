Formule 1
Formule 1 / Toplijst

In beeld: Hamilton en Rossi wisselen van materiaal in Valencia

gedeeld
reacties

Zesvoudig F1-wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton en MotoGP-legende Valentino Rossi hebben deze week van materiaal geruild. Motorsport.com zet alle foto's van de ruil op een rij.

In beeld: Hamilton en Rossi wisselen van materiaal in Valencia
12 dec. 2019 08:00

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
1/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
2/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
3/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
4/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
5/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
6/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
7/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
8/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
9/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
10/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
11/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
12/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
13/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
14/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
15/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
16/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
17/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
18/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
19/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
20/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
21/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
22/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
23/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
24/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
25/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
26/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
27/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
28/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
29/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
30/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
31/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
32/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
33/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
34/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
35/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
36/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
37/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
38/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
39/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
40/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
41/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
42/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
43/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
44/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
45/47

Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
46/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
47/47

Foto door: Monster Energy

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1 , MotoGP
Coureurs Valentino Rossi , Lewis Hamilton

