In beeld: Hamilton en Rossi wisselen van materiaal in Valencia
Zesvoudig F1-wereldkampioen Lewis Hamilton en MotoGP-legende Valentino Rossi hebben deze week van materiaal geruild. Motorsport.com zet alle foto's van de ruil op een rij.
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton
Foto door: Monster Energy
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
Foto door: Yamaha MotoGP
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
Foto door: Monster Energy
Over dit artikel
Kampioenschap
Formule 1 , MotoGP
Coureurs
Valentino Rossi , Lewis Hamilton
In beeld: Hamilton en Rossi wisselen van materiaal in Valencia
