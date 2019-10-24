Formule 1
R
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
In beeld: Alle winnaars van de Mexicaanse Grand Prix sinds 1963

De Mexicaanse Grand Prix kende een grillig bestaan, maar stond al in 1963 voor het eerst op de Formule 1-kalender. Jim Clark, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell en Max Verstappen delen het record met twee overwinningen. Bekijk alle winnaars door de jaren heen.

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus

1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
1/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham

1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham
2/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda

1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda
3/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1966 John Surtees, Cooper

1966 John Surtees, Cooper
4/19

Foto door: David Phipps

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus

1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
5/19

Foto door: David Phipps

1968 Graham Hill, Lotus

1968 Graham Hill, Lotus
6/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren

1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren
7/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari

1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
8/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton

1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
9/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
10/19

Foto door: LAT Images

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren

1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
11/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren

1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
12/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari

1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
13/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams

1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams
14/19

Foto door: Williams F1

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
15/19

Foto door: Williams F1

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
16/19

Foto door: Sutton Images

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
17/19

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
18/19

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
19/19

Foto door: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

24 okt. 2019 06:00
De laatste uitslagen Stand

