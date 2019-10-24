In beeld: Alle winnaars van de Mexicaanse Grand Prix sinds 1963
De Mexicaanse Grand Prix kende een grillig bestaan, maar stond al in 1963 voor het eerst op de Formule 1-kalender. Jim Clark, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell en Max Verstappen delen het record met twee overwinningen. Bekijk alle winnaars door de jaren heen.
1963 Jim Clark, Lotus
1/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1964 Dan Gurney, Brabham
2/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1965 Ritchie Ginther, Honda
3/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1966 John Surtees, Cooper
4/19
Foto door: David Phipps
1967 Jim Clark, Lotus
5/19
Foto door: David Phipps
1968 Graham Hill, Lotus
6/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
1969 Denny Hulme, McLaren
7/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
8/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
1986 Gerhard Berger, Benetton
9/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
10/19
Foto door: LAT Images
1988 Alain Prost, McLaren
11/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
1989 Ayrton Senna, McLaren
12/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
1990 Alain Prost, Ferrari
13/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
1991 Riccardo Patrese, Williams
14/19
Foto door: Williams F1
1992 Nigel Mansell, Williams
15/19
Foto door: Williams F1
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
16/19
Foto door: Sutton Images
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
17/19
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
18/19
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
19/19
Foto door: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images
24 okt. 2019 06:00
|Kampioenschap
|Formule 1
|Evenement
|GP van Mexico
In beeld: Alle winnaars van de Mexicaanse Grand Prix sinds 1963
