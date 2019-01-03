Formule 1
Formule 1 / Toplijst

In beeld: Alle 91 F1-zeges van Michael Schumacher

gedeeld
reacties

Michael Schumacher is statistisch gezien nog steeds de grootste Formule 1-rijder aller tijden. Bekijk foto's van al zijn 91 overwinningen voor Benetton en Ferrari tussen 1992 en 2006.

In beeld: Alle 91 F1-zeges van Michael Schumacher
3 jan. 2019 17:35
Slider
Lijst

1992 Belgische Grand Prix

1992 Belgische Grand Prix
1/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1993 Portugese Grand Prix

1993 Portugese Grand Prix
2/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1994 Braziliaanse Grand Prix

1994 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
3/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1994 Pacific Grand Prix

1994 Pacific Grand Prix
4/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1994 San Marino Grand Prix

1994 San Marino Grand Prix
5/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1994 Monaco Grand Prix

1994 Monaco Grand Prix
6/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1994 Canadese Grand Prix

1994 Canadese Grand Prix
7/91

Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 Franse Grand Prix

1994 Franse Grand Prix
8/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1994 Hongaarse Grand Prix

1994 Hongaarse Grand Prix
9/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1994 Europese Grand Prix

1994 Europese Grand Prix
10/91

Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Braziliaanse Grand Prix

1995 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
11/91

Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Spaanse Grand Prix

1995 Spaanse Grand Prix
12/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1995 Monaco Grand Prix

1995 Monaco Grand Prix
13/91

Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Franse Grand Prix

1995 Franse Grand Prix
14/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1995 Duitse Grand Prix

1995 Duitse Grand Prix
15/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1995 Belgische Grand Prix

1995 Belgische Grand Prix
16/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1995 Europese Grand Prix

1995 Europese Grand Prix
17/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1995 Pacific Grand Prix

1995 Pacific Grand Prix
18/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1995 Japanse Grand Prix

1995 Japanse Grand Prix
19/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1996 Spaanse Grand Prix

1996 Spaanse Grand Prix
20/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1996 Belgische Grand Prix

1996 Belgische Grand Prix
21/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1996 Italiaanse Grand Prix

1996 Italiaanse Grand Prix
22/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

1997 Monaco Grand Prix

1997 Monaco Grand Prix
23/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1997 Canadese Grand Prix

1997 Canadese Grand Prix
24/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1997 Franse Grand Prix

1997 Franse Grand Prix
25/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1997 Belgische Grand Prix

1997 Belgische Grand Prix
26/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1997 Japanse Grand Prix

1997 Japanse Grand Prix
27/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1998 Argentijnse Grand Prix

1998 Argentijnse Grand Prix
28/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1998 Canadese Grand Prix

1998 Canadese Grand Prix
29/91

Foto door: LAT Images

1998 Franse Grand Prix

1998 Franse Grand Prix
30/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1998 Britse Grand Prix

1998 Britse Grand Prix
31/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

1998 Hongaarse Grand Prix

1998 Hongaarse Grand Prix
32/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

1998 Italiaanse Grand Prix

1998 Italiaanse Grand Prix
33/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

1999 San Marino Grand Prix

1999 San Marino Grand Prix
34/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

1999 Monaco Grand Prix

1999 Monaco Grand Prix
35/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2000 Australische Grand Prix

2000 Australische Grand Prix
36/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2000 Braziliaanse Grand Prix

2000 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
37/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2000 San Marino Grand Prix

2000 San Marino Grand Prix
38/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2000 Europese Grand Prix

2000 Europese Grand Prix
39/91

Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2000 Canadese Grand Prix

2000 Canadese Grand Prix
40/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2000 Italiaanse Grand Prix

2000 Italiaanse Grand Prix
41/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2000 Amerikaanse Grand Prix

2000 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
42/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2000 Japanse Grand Prix

2000 Japanse Grand Prix
43/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2000 Maleisische Grand Prix

2000 Maleisische Grand Prix
44/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2001 Australische Grand Prix

2001 Australische Grand Prix
45/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2001 Maleisische Grand Prix

2001 Maleisische Grand Prix
46/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2001 Spaanse Grand Prix

2001 Spaanse Grand Prix
47/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2001 Monaco Grand Prix

2001 Monaco Grand Prix
48/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2001 Europese Grand Prix

2001 Europese Grand Prix
49/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2001 Franse Grand Prix

2001 Franse Grand Prix
50/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2001 Hongaarse Grand Prix

2001 Hongaarse Grand Prix
51/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2001 Belgische Grand Prix

2001 Belgische Grand Prix
52/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2001 Japanse Grand Prix

2001 Japanse Grand Prix
53/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2002 Australische Grand Prix

2002 Australische Grand Prix
54/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2002 Braziliaanse Grand Prix

2002 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
55/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2002 San Marino Grand Prix

2002 San Marino Grand Prix
56/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2002 Spaanse Grand Prix

2002 Spaanse Grand Prix
57/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2002 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix

2002 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix
58/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2002 Canadese Grand Prix

2002 Canadese Grand Prix
59/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2002 Britse Grand Prix

2002 Britse Grand Prix
60/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2002 Franse Grand Prix

2002 Franse Grand Prix
61/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2002 Duitse Grand Prix

2002 Duitse Grand Prix
62/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2002 Belgische Grand Prix

2002 Belgische Grand Prix
63/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2002 Japanse Grand Prix

2002 Japanse Grand Prix
64/91

Foto door: Ferrari Media Center

2003 San Marino Grand Prix

2003 San Marino Grand Prix
65/91

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2003 Spaanse Grand Prix

2003 Spaanse Grand Prix
66/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix

2003 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix
67/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Canadese Grand Prix

2003 Canadese Grand Prix
68/91

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2003 Italiaanse Grand Prix

2003 Italiaanse Grand Prix
69/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2003 Amerikaanse Grand Prix

2003 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
70/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2004 Australische Grand Prix

2004 Australische Grand Prix
71/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2004 Maleisische Grand Prix

2004 Maleisische Grand Prix
72/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Bahreinse Grand Prix

2004 Bahreinse Grand Prix
73/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 San Marino Grand Prix

2004 San Marino Grand Prix
74/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Spaanse Grand Prix

2004 Spaanse Grand Prix
75/91

Foto door: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

2004 Europese Grand Prix

2004 Europese Grand Prix
76/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Canadese Grand Prix

2004 Canadese Grand Prix
77/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Amerikaanse Grand Prix

2004 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
78/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2004 Franse Grand Prix

2004 Franse Grand Prix
79/91

Foto door: Ferrari Media Center

2004 Britse Grand Prix

2004 Britse Grand Prix
80/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Duitse Grand Prix

2004 Duitse Grand Prix
81/91

Foto door: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Hongaarse Grand Prix

2004 Hongaarse Grand Prix
82/91

Foto door: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Japanse Grand Prix

2004 Japanse Grand Prix
83/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2005 Amerikaanse Grand Prix

2005 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
84/91

Foto door: LAT Images

2006 Europese Grand Prix

2006 Europese Grand Prix
85/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2006 San Marino Grand Prix

2006 San Marino Grand Prix
86/91

Foto door: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images

2006 Amerikaanse Grand Prix

2006 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
87/91

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 Franse Grand Prix

2006 Franse Grand Prix
88/91

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 Duitse Grand Prix

2006 Duitse Grand Prix
89/91

Foto door: Ercole Colombo

2006 Italiaanse Grand Prix

2006 Italiaanse Grand Prix
90/91

Foto door: Sutton Images

2006 Chinese Grand Prix

2006 Chinese Grand Prix
91/91

Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Brawn over ontdekking Schumacher: "In de sportwagens was hij al de beste"

Laad reacties

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Coureurs Michael Schumacher Shop nu
Teams Ferrari Shop nu , Benetton

