In beeld: Alle 91 F1-zeges van Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher is statistisch gezien nog steeds de grootste Formule 1-rijder aller tijden. Bekijk foto's van al zijn 91 overwinningen voor Benetton en Ferrari tussen 1992 en 2006.
1992 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1993 Portugese Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1994 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1994 Pacific Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1994 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1994 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1994 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1994 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1994 Hongaarse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1994 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1995 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1995 Duitse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1995 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1995 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1995 Pacific Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1995 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1996 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1996 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1996 Italiaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
1997 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1997 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1997 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1997 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1997 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1998 Argentijnse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1998 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
1998 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1998 Britse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
1998 Hongaarse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
1998 Italiaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
1999 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
1999 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2000 Australische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2000 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2000 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2000 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
2000 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2000 Italiaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2000 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2000 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2000 Maleisische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2001 Australische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2001 Maleisische Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2001 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2001 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2001 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2001 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2001 Hongaarse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2001 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2001 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2002 Australische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2002 Braziliaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2002 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2002 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2002 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2002 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2002 Britse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2002 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2002 Duitse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2002 Belgische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2002 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ferrari Media Center
2003 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2003 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 Oostenrijkse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2003 Italiaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2003 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2004 Australische Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2004 Maleisische Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Bahreinse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Spaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images
2004 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Canadese Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2004 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ferrari Media Center
2004 Britse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Duitse Grand Prix
Foto door: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Hongaarse Grand Prix
Foto door: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Japanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2005 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: LAT Images
2006 Europese Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2006 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto door: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images
2006 Amerikaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 Franse Grand Prix
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 Duitse Grand Prix
Foto door: Ercole Colombo
2006 Italiaanse Grand Prix
Foto door: Sutton Images
2006 Chinese Grand Prix
Foto door: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
