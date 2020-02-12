Formule 1
Foto's: Verstappen doet shakedown met de Red Bull RB16

Red Bull-coureur Max Verstappen heeft woensdag op het circuit van Silverstone de eerste meters mogen maken met de gloednieuwe RB16. Tijdens een zogenaamde 'filmdag' legde Verstappen 100 kilometer af in de nieuwe wagen, die eerder op de dag onthuld werd voor het grote publiek.

Foto's: Verstappen doet shakedown met de Red Bull RB16
Door:
, Redacteur
12 feb. 2020 13:27

Slider
Lijst

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
1/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
3/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
4/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
5/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
6/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
7/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
8/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
9/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Teambaas

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Teambaas
10/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
12/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
13/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
14/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
15/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
16/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
17/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
18/18

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Evenement Red Bull-presentatie
Sub-evenement Shakedown
Coureurs Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Auteur Mark Bremer

