Foto's: Verstappen doet shakedown met de Red Bull RB16
Red Bull-coureur Max Verstappen heeft woensdag op het circuit van Silverstone de eerste meters mogen maken met de gloednieuwe RB16. Tijdens een zogenaamde 'filmdag' legde Verstappen 100 kilometer af in de nieuwe wagen, die eerder op de dag onthuld werd voor het grote publiek.
