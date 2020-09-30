Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H
gedeeld
reacties
Ferrari-juniors Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott en Robert Shwartzman komen dit jaar allemaal nog in actie tijdens een eerste vrije training. Om alvast te wennen aan het hedendaagse F1-materiaal kwamen de heren woensdag in actie op het Ferrari-testcircuit Fiorano.
Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
1/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
2/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
3/26
Foto door: Alessando Stefanini
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
4/26
Foto door: Alessando Stefanini
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
5/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
6/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
7/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
8/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
9/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
10/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
11/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
12/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
13/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
14/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
15/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
16/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
17/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
18/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
19/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
20/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
21/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
22/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
23/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
24/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
25/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
26/26
Foto door: Ferrari
Over dit artikel
|Kampioenschap
|Formule 1
|Evenement
|Ferrari Driver Academy test
|Coureurs
|Mick Schumacher , Callum Ilott , Robert Shwartzman
|Teams
|Ferrari
|Auteur
|Mark Bremer
