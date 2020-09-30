Formule 1
Formule 1
R
Formule 1
GP van Groot-Brittannië
31 jul.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
70th Anniversary Grand Prix GP
07 aug.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van Spanje
14 aug.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van België
28 aug.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van Italië
03 sep.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van Toscane
11 sep.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van Rusland
25 sep.
Evenement is afgelopen
Stand Uitslagen
R
Formule 1
GP van de Eifel
Tickets
09 okt.
Volgend evenement over
8 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Portugal
Tickets
23 okt.
Volgend evenement over
22 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Emilia-Romagna
Tickets
31 okt.
Volgend evenement over
30 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Turkije
Tickets
13 nov.
Volgend evenement over
43 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Bahrein
27 nov.
VT1 in
57 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Sahkir
04 dec.
Volgend evenement over
64 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
Login

Motorsport Network

TV Koop tickets Winkel

Download je apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.
TV Koop tickets Winkel
Vorige Volgende
Formule 1 / Ferrari Driver Academy test / Special feature

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H

gedeeld
reacties

Ferrari-juniors Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott en Robert Shwartzman komen dit jaar allemaal nog in actie tijdens een eerste vrije training. Om alvast te wennen aan het hedendaagse F1-materiaal kwamen de heren woensdag in actie op het Ferrari-testcircuit Fiorano.

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H
Door:
, Redacteur
Slider
Lijst

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
1/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, SF71H
2/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
3/26

Foto door: Alessando Stefanini

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H
4/26

Foto door: Alessando Stefanini

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
5/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
6/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
7/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
8/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
9/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
10/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
11/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari SF71H
12/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
13/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
14/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher, Ferrari Driver Academy
15/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
16/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
17/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher en Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Driver Academy
18/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
19/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
20/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
21/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H

Callum Ilott, Ferrari SF71H
22/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
23/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
24/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
25/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy

Callum Ilott, Ferrari Driver Academy
26/26

Foto door: Ferrari

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

Vorig artikel

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

Volgend artikel

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten
Laad reacties

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Evenement Ferrari Driver Academy test
Coureurs Mick Schumacher , Callum Ilott , Robert Shwartzman
Teams Ferrari
Auteur Mark Bremer

Trending Vandaag

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Nieuws

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

Wolff over eventueel vertrek Hamilton: "Zeg nooit nooit"
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Nieuws

Wolff over eventueel vertrek Hamilton: "Zeg nooit nooit"

Tech: Crash van Vettel toont ‘verborgen’ updates Ferrari
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Special feature

Tech: Crash van Vettel toont ‘verborgen’ updates Ferrari

Ducati maakt line-up 2021 bekend: Bagnaia naar fabrieksteam
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati maakt line-up 2021 bekend: Bagnaia naar fabrieksteam

Ricciardo: Renault kan op alle soorten circuits competitief zijn
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Reacties

Ricciardo: Renault kan op alle soorten circuits competitief zijn

Uitgelegd: Wat mag er wel en niet richting Formule 1-seizoen 2021?
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Analyse

Uitgelegd: Wat mag er wel en niet richting Formule 1-seizoen 2021?

Analyse: De nieuwe realiteit voor de grootste MotoGP-rijder ooit
MotoGP MotoGP / Analyse

Analyse: De nieuwe realiteit voor de grootste MotoGP-rijder ooit

Jasikonis in kunstmatige coma na crash in Mantova
MXGP MXGP / Nieuws

Jasikonis in kunstmatige coma na crash in Mantova

Net binnen

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Nieuws

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Special feature

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Nieuws

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

Hamilton: "Stewards geen aanleiding meer geven straf uit te delen"
Formule 1 Formule 1 / Nieuws

Hamilton: "Stewards geen aanleiding meer geven straf uit te delen"

Trending

1
Formule 1

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

1u
2
Formule 1

Wolff over eventueel vertrek Hamilton: "Zeg nooit nooit"

3
Formule 1

Tech: Crash van Vettel toont ‘verborgen’ updates Ferrari

4
MotoGP

Ducati maakt line-up 2021 bekend: Bagnaia naar fabrieksteam

5
Formule 1

Ricciardo: Renault kan op alle soorten circuits competitief zijn

2u

Net binnen

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten
Formule 1

Renault zoekt balans tussen testplannen Alonso en jonge talenten

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H
Formule 1

Foto's: Ferrari-juniors testen in Fiorano met de SF71H

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu
Formule 1

Steiner is gezever van Grosjean meer dan beu

Hamilton: "Stewards geen aanleiding meer geven straf uit te delen"
Formule 1

Hamilton: "Stewards geen aanleiding meer geven straf uit te delen"

Ricciardo: Renault kan op alle soorten circuits competitief zijn
Formule 1

Ricciardo: Renault kan op alle soorten circuits competitief zijn

Nieuwste videos

Doornbos lovend: 03:07
Formule 1

Doornbos lovend: "Verstappen boven Red Bull-materiaal uitgestegen"

Startgrid Russische Grand Prix 01:01
Formule 1

Startgrid Russische Grand Prix

Petronas F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom 02:24
Formule 1

Petronas F1 Track Guide: Sochi Autodrom

Grand Prix Greats – Mooiste momenten Russische GP 03:13
Formule 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mooiste momenten Russische GP

Dit is de nieuwe F1-baas Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formule 1

Dit is de nieuwe F1-baas Stefano Domenicali

Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief

De Motorsport.com app

Kampioenschap

Motorsport Network

Neem contact met ons op

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.