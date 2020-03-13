Foto's: Chaos in Albert Park op vrijdagochtend GP van Australië
Op vrijdagochtend werd de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Australië op het laatste moment afgelast. Bekijk de foto's uit de paddock met honderden ontevreden fans aan de ingang, terwijl de teams weer begonnen in te pakken.
Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
Foto door: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Screens in front of the Haas garages
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Outside the McLaren hospitality area
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The back of the McLaren garage
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hand sanitiser station near the gates
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the closed gates
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Empty grandstands
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing team members at work
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Empty stage in the fans area
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The McLaren pit wall stand
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The AlphaTauri garage
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline at sunrise
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Over dit artikel
|Kampioenschap
|Formule 1
|Evenement
|GP van Australië
Foto's: Chaos in Albert Park op vrijdagochtend GP van Australië
Race hub
|Sessie
|Datum
|
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
|Content
|VT1
|
vr 1 mei
vr 1 mei
|
02:00
11:00
|
|VT2
|
vr 1 mei
vr 1 mei
|
06:00
15:00
|
|VT3
|
za 2 mei
za 2 mei
|
03:00
12:00
|
|QU
|
za 2 mei
za 2 mei
|
06:00
15:00
|
|Race
|
zo 3 mei
zo 3 mei
|
06:10
15:10
|
Trending
Kalender
- Formule 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Mogelijk gemaakt door
|
30 apr. - 3 meiTickets
|
7 mei - 10 meiTickets
|
21 mei - 24 meiTickets
|
4 jun. - 7 jun.Tickets
|
11 jun. - 14 jun.Tickets
|
25 jun. - 28 jun.Tickets