Vorige
Formule 1 / GP van Australië / Toplijst

Foto's: Chaos in Albert Park op vrijdagochtend GP van Australië

gedeeld
reacties

Op vrijdagochtend werd de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Australië op het laatste moment afgelast. Bekijk de foto's uit de paddock met honderden ontevreden fans aan de ingang, terwijl de teams weer begonnen in te pakken.

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled

Race Marshals leave their positions on the news that the event is cancelled
1/33

Foto door: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Screens in front of the Haas garages

Screens in front of the Haas garages
2/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Outside the McLaren hospitality area

Outside the McLaren hospitality area
3/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue as the gates are delayed in opening
4/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The back of the McLaren garage

The back of the McLaren garage
5/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy

Paddock staff make preparations with the race trophy
6/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hand sanitiser station near the gates

Hand sanitiser station near the gates
7/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the closed gates

Fans queue at the closed gates
8/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening

Fans queue with Police as the gates are delayed in opening
9/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates

Fans queue at the delayed opening gates
10/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
11/33

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
12/33

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Empty grandstands

Empty grandstands
13/33

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the Renault garage in the paddock
14/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
15/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock

Hand Sanitiser dispenser outside the empty McLaren hospitality area in the paddock
16/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing team members at work

Red Bull Racing team members at work
17/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
18/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage

A Racing Point RP20 under covers in the garage
19/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane

The Mercedes team start to pack up in the pit lane
20/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock

Franz Tost, Team Principal, AlphaTauri, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the paddock
21/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Empty stage in the fans area

Empty stage in the fans area
22/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak

Fans wear protective masks in light of the coronavirus outbreak
23/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The McLaren pit wall stand

The McLaren pit wall stand
24/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates

AlphaTauri Honda staff in the paddock amongst packing crates
25/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri garage

The AlphaTauri garage
26/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, arrives in the paddock
27/33

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled

Angry fans with a message for the FIA on the news that the race is cancelled
28/33

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Alan Permane, Sporting Director, Renault Sport F1 Team
29/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, arrives in the paddock
30/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, talks to the media
31/33

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock

Packing crates outside the McLaren garage in the paddock
32/33

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne skyline at sunrise

The Melbourne skyline at sunrise
33/33

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

13 mrt. 2020 16:41

