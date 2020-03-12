Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona

Formule 1
Formule 1
R
Formule 1
GP van Australië
12 mrt.
-
15 mrt.
VT1 in
14 Uren
:
51 Minuten
:
46 Seconden
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Bahrein
Tickets
19 mrt.
-
22 mrt.
VT1 in
8 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Vietnam
Tickets
02 apr.
-
05 apr.
VT1 in
21 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Nederland
Tickets
30 apr.
-
03 mei
VT1 in
49 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Spanje
Tickets
07 mei
-
10 mei
VT1 in
56 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Monaco
Tickets
21 mei
-
24 mei
VT1 in
69 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Azerbeidzjan
Tickets
04 jun.
-
07 jun.
VT1 in
84 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Canada
Tickets
11 jun.
-
14 jun.
VT1 in
92 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Frankrijk
Tickets
25 jun.
-
28 jun.
VT1 in
105 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Oostenrijk
Tickets
02 jul.
-
05 jul.
VT1 in
112 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Groot-Brittannië
Tickets
16 jul.
-
19 jul.
VT1 in
126 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Hongarije
Tickets
30 jul.
-
02 aug.
VT1 in
140 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van België
Tickets
27 aug.
-
30 aug.
VT1 in
168 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Italië
Tickets
03 sep.
-
06 sep.
VT1 in
175 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Singapore
Tickets
17 sep.
-
20 sep.
VT1 in
189 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Rusland
Tickets
24 sep.
-
27 sep.
VT1 in
196 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Japan
Tickets
08 okt.
-
11 okt.
VT1 in
210 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Amerika
Tickets
22 okt.
-
25 okt.
VT1 in
225 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Mexico
Tickets
29 okt.
-
01 nov.
VT1 in
232 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Brazilië
Tickets
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
VT1 in
246 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
R
Formule 1
GP van Abu Dhabi
Tickets
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
VT1 in
259 dagen
Zie volledige kalender
Volledige:
Kalender Uitslagen Stand
Login

Motorsport Network

TV Koop tickets Winkel

Download je apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.
TV Koop tickets Winkel
Vorige Volgende
Formule 1 / GP van Australië / Toplijst

Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona

gedeeld
reacties

De paddock in het Albert Park van Melbourne opende donderdag de deuren voor de eerste dag van de Australische Grand Prix Formule 1. Bekijk de selectie van onze fotografen.

Slider
Lijst

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings

Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
1/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas nose and front wing

Haas nose and front wing
2/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses

Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
3/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Racing Point mechanic at work

A Racing Point mechanic at work
4/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechanics check tyres

Ferrari mechanics check tyres
5/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
6/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Members of the McLaren team walk the track

Members of the McLaren team walk the track
7/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
8/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
9/50

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Melbourne skyline

The Melbourne skyline
10/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
11/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
12/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
13/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
14/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
15/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
16/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
17/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
18/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
19/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
20/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20
21/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
22/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
23/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
24/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
25/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
26/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
27/50

Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
28/50

Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
29/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock

Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
30/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet

A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
31/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
32/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver

Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
33/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11

The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
34/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11

Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
35/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
36/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
37/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Pirelli branding around the track

Pirelli branding around the track
38/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
39/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
40/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
41/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
42/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Aramco branding around the track

Aramco branding around the track
43/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team personnel walk the track

Mercedes team personnel walk the track
44/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
45/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
46/50

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
47/50

Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A JCB in Racing Point livery

A JCB in Racing Point livery
48/50

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
49/50

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
50/50

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

12 mrt. 2020 09:36

Lees ook:

Bottas: "Hopelijk is DAS-systeem voordeel in Melbourne"

Vorig artikel

Bottas: "Hopelijk is DAS-systeem voordeel in Melbourne"

Volgend artikel

Williams vreest daling inkomsten als F1-races afgelast worden

Williams vreest daling inkomsten als F1-races afgelast worden
Laad reacties

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Evenement GP van Australië
Sub-evenement Donderdag

Race hub

GP van Australië

GP van Australië

12 mrt. - 15 mrt.
VT1 Begint over
14 Uren
:
51 Minuten
:
47 Seconden
Sessie Datum
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
 Content
VT1
do 12 mrt.
vr 13 mrt.
18:00
12:00
VT2
do 12 mrt.
vr 13 mrt.
22:00
16:00
VT3
vr 13 mrt.
za 14 mrt.
20:00
14:00
QU
vr 13 mrt.
za 14 mrt.
23:00
17:00
Race
za 14 mrt.
zo 15 mrt.
22:10
16:10
De laatste uitslagen Stand

Trending

1
Formule 1

Williams vreest daling inkomsten als F1-races afgelast worden

27m
2
Formule 1

Ferrari: Logisch dat FIA niet alles over 2019-motor openbaar maakt

2u
3
Formule 1

Hamilton: Schokkend dat F1 'gewoon' doorgaat in tijden van corona

4
Formule 1

Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona

32m
5
Formule 1

8:45 uur update coronavirus: Lees hier de laatste ontwikkelingen

2u

Nieuwste videos

Heeft het coronavirus invloed op de GP van Australië? 08:02
Formule 1

Heeft het coronavirus invloed op de GP van Australië?

Waarom Mercedes de achterwielophanging aan moet passen 01:09
Formule 1

Waarom Mercedes de achterwielophanging aan moet passen

Dit veranderde er voor 2020 aan de neus van de Red Bull RB16 01:29
Formule 1

Dit veranderde er voor 2020 aan de neus van de Red Bull RB16

F1 2020: Alle teams en rijders 01:26
Formule 1

F1 2020: Alle teams en rijders

Verstappen en Albon racen met koelboxen in Melbourne 02:13
Formule 1

Verstappen en Albon racen met koelboxen in Melbourne

Net binnen

Williams vreest daling inkomsten als F1-races afgelast worden
F1

Williams vreest daling inkomsten als F1-races afgelast worden

Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona
F1

Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona

Bottas: "Hopelijk is DAS-systeem voordeel in Melbourne"
F1

Bottas: "Hopelijk is DAS-systeem voordeel in Melbourne"

Nog twee werknemers Haas in isolatie: “Hopelijk niks aan de hand”
F1

Nog twee werknemers Haas in isolatie: “Hopelijk niks aan de hand”

Ricciardo toont opvallende nieuwe helm
F1

Ricciardo toont opvallende nieuwe helm

Kalender

Formule 1
  • Formule 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Mogelijk gemaakt door
19 mrt. - 22 mrt.
Tickets
2 apr. - 5 apr.
Tickets
30 apr. - 3 mei
Tickets
7 mei - 10 mei
Tickets
21 mei - 24 mei
Tickets
4 jun. - 7 jun.
Tickets
Zie volledige kalender
Meld je aan voor onze nieuwsbrief

De Motorsport.com app

Kampioenschap

Motorsport Network

Neem contact met ons op

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle rechten voorbehouden.