Foto's: Albert Park klaar voor F1 ondanks zorgen rond corona
De paddock in het Albert Park van Melbourne opende donderdag de deuren voor de eerste dag van de Australische Grand Prix Formule 1. Bekijk de selectie van onze fotografen.
Spare AlphaTauri noses and front wings
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas nose and front wing
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Spare WIlliams front wings and noses
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Racing Point mechanic at work
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanics check tyres
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track with members of the team
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the McLaren team walk the track
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and members of the team walk the track
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Melbourne skyline
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 rides the track
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point on his track walk with members of the team.
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with members of the team including Jock Clear, Race Engineer, Ferrari.
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo walks the track with members of the team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of tehe team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 with Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team reveal the livery of their Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Detail of the Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team walks the track with members of the team including Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing at a Red Bull event Grand Pier in St Kilda
Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Renault personnel wheel equipment through the paddock
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A member of the Renault team with Daniel Ricciardo's helmet
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with members of his team
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director gives a thumbs up to the Safety Car driver
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The INEOS logo on the bodywork of the Mercedes F1 W11
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton's race number on his Mercedes F1 W11
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pirelli branding around the track
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Aramco branding around the track
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel walk the track
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with fans
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 and members of the team walk the track
Foto door: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
A JCB in Racing Point livery
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track detail
Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
