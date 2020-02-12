Formule 1
Formule 1
Formule 1
GP van Australië
12 mrt.
15 mrt.
Formule 1
GP van Bahrein
19 mrt.
22 mrt.
Formule 1
GP van Vietnam
02 apr.
05 apr.
Formule 1
GP van China
16 apr.
19 apr.
Formule 1
GP van Nederland
30 apr.
03 mei
Formule 1
GP van Spanje
07 mei
10 mei
Formule 1
GP van Monaco
21 mei
24 mei
Formule 1
GP van Azerbeidzjan
04 jun.
07 jun.
Formule 1
GP van Canada
11 jun.
14 jun.
Formule 1
GP van Frankrijk
25 jun.
28 jun.
Formule 1
GP van Oostenrijk
02 jul.
05 jul.
Formule 1
GP van Groot-Brittannië
16 jul.
19 jul.
Formule 1
GP van Hongarije
30 jul.
02 aug.
Formule 1
GP van België
27 aug.
30 aug.
Formule 1
GP van Italië
03 sep.
06 sep.
Formule 1
GP van Singapore
17 sep.
20 sep.
Formule 1
GP van Rusland
24 sep.
27 sep.
Formule 1
GP van Japan
08 okt.
11 okt.
Formule 1
GP van Amerika
22 okt.
25 okt.
Formule 1
GP van Mexico
29 okt.
01 nov.
Formule 1
GP van Brazilië
12 nov.
15 nov.
Formule 1
GP van Abu Dhabi
26 nov.
29 nov.
Formule 1 / Nieuws

Foto's: De nieuwe F1-bolide van Red Bull Racing uit alle hoeken

De RB16 heeft haar eerste levenslicht gezien. Voorafgaand aan een shakedown in Silverstone heeft Red Bull Racing foto's gedeeld van de nieuwe creatie. Bekijk de nieuwe auto van Max Verstappen en Alexander Albon hier vanuit alle hoeken en in detail.

Foto's: De nieuwe F1-bolide van Red Bull Racing uit alle hoeken
Door:
, Journalist
12 feb. 2020 09:50
Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
1/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
3/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
4/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
5/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
6/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
7/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
8/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
9/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
10/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
12/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
13/13

Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Coureurs Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing
Auteur Ronald Vording

