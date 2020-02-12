Foto's: De nieuwe F1-bolide van Red Bull Racing uit alle hoeken
De RB16 heeft haar eerste levenslicht gezien. Voorafgaand aan een shakedown in Silverstone heeft Red Bull Racing foto's gedeeld van de nieuwe creatie. Bekijk de nieuwe auto van Max Verstappen en Alexander Albon hier vanuit alle hoeken en in detail.
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB16
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto door: Red Bull Content Pool
