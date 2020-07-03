F1 Grand Prix van Oostenrijk: Beste foto's van donderdag
De Formule 1 is terug van weggeweest met de openingsrace van het verkapte seizoen 2020 in Oostenrijk. Er is dit weekend geen publiek, maar onze fotografen mochten gelukkig wel binnen. Bekijk de beste foto's van de donderdag in dit overzicht.
Safety information board
Foto door: Jon Noble
Media centre
Foto door: Jon Noble
Media centre
Foto door: Jon Noble
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The Racing Point Team outside the garage
Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steven Tee, Photographer
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wings of McLaren MCL35
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
TV cameraman
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
