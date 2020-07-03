Formule 1
F1 Grand Prix van Oostenrijk: Beste foto's van donderdag

De Formule 1 is terug van weggeweest met de openingsrace van het verkapte seizoen 2020 in Oostenrijk. Er is dit weekend geen publiek, maar onze fotografen mochten gelukkig wel binnen. Bekijk de beste foto's van de donderdag in dit overzicht.

3 jul. 2020 05:39

Safety information board

Safety information board
1/20

Foto door: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
2/20

Foto door: Jon Noble

Media centre

Media centre
3/20

Foto door: Jon Noble

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
4/20

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
5/20

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
6/20

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo

Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
7/20

Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The Racing Point Team outside the garage

The Racing Point Team outside the garage
8/20

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane

McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
9/20

Foto door: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
10/20

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight

Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
11/20

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo

Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
12/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Photographer

Steven Tee, Photographer
13/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wings of McLaren MCL35

Front wings of McLaren MCL35
14/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
15/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
16/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
17/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
18/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
19/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV cameraman

TV cameraman
20/20

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Evenement GP van Oostenrijk
Sub-evenement Donderdag

