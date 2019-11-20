Beste teamradio: Grand Prix van Brazilië

Ricciardo probeert Magnussen te passeren Magnussen in bocht 4, maar de twee maken contact 1 / 12 Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Ricciardo: “I might have front wing damage.”

Magnussen: “****** idiot.

Kubica en Verstappen raken elkaar bijna in de pitstraat 2 / 12 Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Williams aan Kubica: “Traffic, traffic, traffic.”

Verstappen: “What the *** did they do?”

Hamilton wordt gepasseerd door Verstappen na de eerste ronde pitstops 3 / 12 Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Hamilton: “Come on guys! Give me the information when my ***** battery’s dead. ****”

Vettel en Leclerc bezorgen Ferrari een trauma 4 / 12 Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Vettel: “I’ve a puncture! What the hell is he doing!? Sorry!”

Leclerc: “What the hell!? Come on!”

Team: “Sorry about that.”

Vettel: Mein got muss dass sein? So ein ***** aber auch! Nice job!”

Stroll moet de strijd staken 5 / 12 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Stroll: “I got some debris under the floor! ****. Yep, I got debris under the floor.”

Team: “Copy that, still all okay. All pressures okay. Keep going, keep going.”

Stroll: “No, no. I can’t.”

Team: “OK, park it where safe. Park it where safe.”

Stroll: “Aargh!”

Hamilton tikt Albon rond in de laatste ronde 6 / 12 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Albon: “All he had to do was **** wait three more corners.”

Team: “Yeah, I know mate. I’m sorry. Fail 84, fail….”

Albon: "Arghhhhhh.

Verstappen wint vanaf pole 7 / 12 Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Team: “Mate, that’s the race win! That is the race win! You absolutely bossed it! Magic today! Absolutely bossed it! Fantastic!”

Verstappen: “Ha ha. We did it as a team guys, unbelievable. Ha ha. What a race. Oh, I loved it!

Horner: “Redemption Max! Absolute redemption for last year. Brilliant race, brilliant race!”

Verstappen: “Exactly and I think the way we fought for it made it ever better. Ha ha. Thank you guys! Great day!”

Gasly viert een eerste podium 8 / 12 Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Gasly: “Ooow waaa!”

Team: “P2, P2”

Gasly: “Ooowaaaa!”

Team: “Woohoo!”

Gasly: “Wooowwaaahwaa! Wooowaaa!”

Team: “Good job, Pierre!”

Gasly: “Waaaaah! Yaaaah! Waaaaah! Incredible ha ha.”

Team: “Unbelievable! What a day! You drove like a legend. Fantastic!”

Gasly: “Oh my god! Oh my god! This is the best day of my life.”

Team: “Oh man.”

Gasly: “Guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much.”

Team: “Amazing.”

Gasly: “Yeah amazing! You guys are amazing! Merci!”

Sainz rijdt van de laatste plaats naar P4, wat een derde plek wordt na een tijdstraf voor Hamilton 9 / 12 Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Team: “Yes! Great job mate! P4! Who thought it? I am a big fan of your work.”

Sainz: “Oh! Can’t believe it guys!”

Sainz: “Scenario 1 mate, scenario 1. Unbelievable drive! P20 to P4!”

Team: “I cannot believe it! As simple as that! Wooaah! What a drive! Thank you guys.”

Sainz: “Perfect execution. Good risk/reward. Amazing, amazing. Thank you guys. What do you think? Do you think that was a smooth operatooooor?"

Team: “Hah ah haha. Smoooth operator!”

Sainz: “Smooth operatooooor! I think that was the smoothest operation of my life!”

Team: “Haha yeah man, you sent them!”

Raikkonen pakt een knappe vijfde plaats (later vierde), maar reageert zoals gebruikelijk ijzig koel 10 / 12 Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Raikkonen: “Aah, what a shame.”

Team: “Ah I know, I know. P5, P5.”

Raikkonen: “Yeah, I got so much understeer behind the cars, the last set...when I got too close it was difficult to follow.”

Team: “But anyway, P5 Kimi. Fantastic result! Antonio is P6, so for the team it’s a great result.”

Raikkonen: “Yeah.”

Team: “Good job, good job mate.”

Raikkonen: Yeah.



Norris baalt na een moeilijke race, het team probeert hem op te beuren 11 / 12 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “What you did with Carlos was massively helpful to Carlos’s result as well, and that’s noted from us all here.”

Norris: “Yeah but I mean I don’t do it out of choice. I do it ‘cause I’m ******* slow!”

Team: “Mate, you are not ****** slow. The hard is just a really tough tyre.”