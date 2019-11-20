Formule 1
Formule 1 / GP van Brazilië / Toplijst

Beste teamradio: Grand Prix van Brazilië

gedeeld
reacties

Bekijk de leukste radioboodschappen van een spectaculaire Braziliaanse Grand Prix op het circuit van Interlagos.

Beste teamradio: Grand Prix van Brazilië
20 nov. 2019 20:12
Slider
Lijst

Ricciardo probeert Magnussen te passeren Magnussen in bocht 4, maar de twee maken contact

Ricciardo probeert Magnussen te passeren Magnussen in bocht 4, maar de twee maken contact
1/12

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo: “I might have front wing damage.”
Magnussen: “****** idiot.

Kubica en Verstappen raken elkaar bijna in de pitstraat

Kubica en Verstappen raken elkaar bijna in de pitstraat
2/12

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Williams aan Kubica: “Traffic, traffic, traffic.”
Verstappen: “What the *** did they do?”

Hamilton wordt gepasseerd door Verstappen na de eerste ronde pitstops

Hamilton wordt gepasseerd door Verstappen na de eerste ronde pitstops
3/12

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton: “Come on guys! Give me the information when my ***** battery’s dead. ****”

Vettel en Leclerc bezorgen Ferrari een trauma

Vettel en Leclerc bezorgen Ferrari een trauma
4/12

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vettel: “I’ve a puncture! What the hell is he doing!? Sorry!”
Leclerc: “What the hell!? Come on!”
Team: “Sorry about that.”
Vettel: Mein got muss dass sein? So ein ***** aber auch! Nice job!”

Stroll moet de strijd staken

Stroll moet de strijd staken
5/12

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “I got some debris under the floor! ****. Yep, I got debris under the floor.”
Team: “Copy that, still all okay. All pressures okay. Keep going, keep going.”
Stroll: “No, no. I can’t.”
Team: “OK, park it where safe. Park it where safe.”
Stroll: “Aargh!”

Hamilton tikt Albon rond in de laatste ronde

Hamilton tikt Albon rond in de laatste ronde
6/12

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Albon: “All he had to do was **** wait three more corners.”
Team: “Yeah, I know mate. I’m sorry. Fail 84, fail….”
Albon: "Arghhhhhh.

Verstappen wint vanaf pole

Verstappen wint vanaf pole
7/12

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team: “Mate, that’s the race win! That is the race win! You absolutely bossed it! Magic today! Absolutely bossed it! Fantastic!”
Verstappen: “Ha ha. We did it as a team guys, unbelievable. Ha ha. What a race. Oh, I loved it!
Horner: “Redemption Max! Absolute redemption for last year. Brilliant race, brilliant race!”
Verstappen: “Exactly and I think the way we fought for it made it ever better. Ha ha. Thank you guys! Great day!”

Gasly viert een eerste podium

Gasly viert een eerste podium
8/12

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Gasly: “Ooow waaa!”
Team: “P2, P2”
Gasly: “Ooowaaaa!”
Team: “Woohoo!”
Gasly: “Wooowwaaahwaa! Wooowaaa!”
Team: “Good job, Pierre!”
Gasly: “Waaaaah! Yaaaah! Waaaaah! Incredible ha ha.”
Team: “Unbelievable! What a day! You drove like a legend. Fantastic!”
Gasly: “Oh my god! Oh my god! This is the best day of my life.”
Team: “Oh man.”
Gasly: “Guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much.”
Team: “Amazing.”
Gasly: “Yeah amazing! You guys are amazing! Merci!”

Sainz rijdt van de laatste plaats naar P4, wat een derde plek wordt na een tijdstraf voor Hamilton

Sainz rijdt van de laatste plaats naar P4, wat een derde plek wordt na een tijdstraf voor Hamilton
9/12

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team: “Yes! Great job mate! P4! Who thought it? I am a big fan of your work.”
Sainz: “Oh! Can’t believe it guys!”
Sainz: “Scenario 1 mate, scenario 1. Unbelievable drive! P20 to P4!”
Team: “I cannot believe it! As simple as that! Wooaah! What a drive! Thank you guys.”
Sainz: “Perfect execution. Good risk/reward. Amazing, amazing. Thank you guys. What do you think? Do you think that was a smooth operatooooor?"
Team: “Hah ah haha. Smoooth operator!”
Sainz: “Smooth operatooooor! I think that was the smoothest operation of my life!”
Team: “Haha yeah man, you sent them!”

Raikkonen pakt een knappe vijfde plaats (later vierde), maar reageert zoals gebruikelijk ijzig koel

Raikkonen pakt een knappe vijfde plaats (later vierde), maar reageert zoals gebruikelijk ijzig koel
10/12

Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Raikkonen: “Aah, what a shame.”
Team: “Ah I know, I know. P5, P5.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, I got so much understeer behind the cars, the last set...when I got too close it was difficult to follow.”
Team: “But anyway, P5 Kimi. Fantastic result! Antonio is P6, so for the team it’s a great result.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah.”
Team: “Good job, good job mate.”
Raikkonen: Yeah.

Norris baalt na een moeilijke race, het team probeert hem op te beuren

Norris baalt na een moeilijke race, het team probeert hem op te beuren
11/12

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “What you did with Carlos was massively helpful to Carlos’s result as well, and that’s noted from us all here.”
Norris: “Yeah but I mean I don’t do it out of choice. I do it ‘cause I’m ******* slow!”
Team: “Mate, you are not ****** slow. The hard is just a really tough tyre.”

Albon mist een eerste podium

Albon mist een eerste podium
12/12

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team: “Mate, you did an excellent job today.”
Horner: “Hard luck. Hard luck, Alex. That was robbed at the end there.”
Albon: “Aargh! Um...on to the next one I guess. Are you kidding me? To be honest I don’t know...I need to see it again. I don’t know.”
Team: “Yeah mate, I know. It’s under investigation.”
Horner: “Chin up, Alex! You drove a great race today.”
Albon: “No, no, no, no. aarghh! But thank you everyone. It would have been really good to...congratulations anyway. Well done to Max! And you still have a Toro Rosso in second so….it’s not too bad I guess.”

