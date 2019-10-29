Beste teamradio van GP Mexico: "Rechtsachter lek, pas op Max"

Stroll raakt de muur in eerste vrije training 1 / 13 Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Stroll: “*****. Sorry!”

Team: “Is it possible to drive back, Lance? Or is it too bad? Can you get into the pits? Nice and slow into the pits, into the pits, into the pits.”



Leclerc: "Was pretty sure he crashed in the last corner. Where did he crash?”

Team: “So he crashed into last corner, but then he was able to continue and he came back.”

Vettel baalt van verkeer in stadiongedeelte 2 / 13 Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Vettel: “OK, it was a mess in the last corner.”

Verstappen: “What a mess. Sebastian is....what the *** is he doing? Everybody is waiting and he wants to go by. Unbelievable.”

Grosjean wordt geïnformeerd over een rode vlag 3 / 13 Foto door: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Team: “Red flag, red flag.”

Grosjean: “Haaaaargh. Dadadadadadadada.”

Norris wordt gevraagd om een pitstop te oefenen 4 / 13 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “So Lando, we’re gonna do a live pitstop and we’re gonna drive back out again. So launch map on please. Launch map on. Careful, the pitlane is wet.”

Norris: “I can’t drive out again.”

Team: “Ah, correct. sorry. You’ll be live pit stop engine off. Well done! Thank you.” ,

Grosjean spint in Q1 5 / 13 Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images Grosjean: “Mate, this is not driveable. This is absolutely not driveable.”

Team: “OK, watch Bottas, two behind. Watch for Bottas.”

Grosjean: "I don't give a ****"

Bottas crasht in de slotfase van Q3 6 / 13 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “You okay, Valtteri?”

Bottas: “Yeah.”

Team: “OK, so the car is safe.”



Vettel: “I mean come on guys. Ah it was a shame. Would have been a good lap there.”

Team: “Yeah, would have been very good.”

Ricciardo heeft lol voorafgaand aan de race 7 / 13 Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Team: “Nice one and radio check.”

Ricciardo: “Yep. Looesey goosey. Harr! Harr!”

Team: “OK, it’s about 15 seconds to the green light.”

Ricciardo: “OK. you sound husky and beautiful.”

Team: “Do my best for you.”

Perez ziet Verstappen zwalken met lekke band 8 / 13 Foto door: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Perez: “What the **** Verstappen is doing man!?”

Verstappen: “Check my rear tyre.”

Team: “Looks like a right-rear puncture, Max. Right-rear puncture. Look out.”

Pitstop van Norris valt compleet in het water 9 / 13 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “Stop the car please. Stop the car, stop the car. We’re coming to get you.”

Norris: “Engine off or what?”

Team: “No, we’re coming to get you.”

Hamilton twijfelt hardop over Mercedes-tactiek 10 / 13 Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images Hamilton: “I don’t know if the gap is enough man! He came out on fresh tyres. Feels like we stopped way too early! We stopped too early. There’s a long way to go on these tyres man.”

Team: “Yeah Lewis, we know. It’s gonna be difficult but we are on for a win if we can manage this well.”

Team: “Lewis, it’s James. You can do this!”

Stroll heeft problemen met de balans 11 / 13 Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images Stroll: “Turn 13, I need something. It’s so bad there.”

Team: “What’s bad, Lance? Tell me what’s bad.”

Stroll: “I can’t turn the car. I have no front end. But everywhere else I have a terrible rear end.”

Hamilton pakt de zege in Mexico 12 / 13 Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Team: “Yesss! Brilliant job! Well done! P1! What a race! What a job!”

Team: “Well done, Lewis! Really, well job!”

Hamilton: “Whoo! What a job guys! Thank you so much for your hard work! That was a tough race but we stuck in there. Fantastic job! Thank you everyone for all your support as always. That one's for Bono!”