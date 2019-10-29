Formule 1
Formule 1 / GP van Mexico / Toplijst

Beste teamradio van GP Mexico: "Rechtsachter lek, pas op Max"

gedeeld
reacties

Motorsport.com blikt terug op de Grand Prix van Mexico, met de beste boordradio-berichten van het afgelopen Formule 1-weekend.

Beste teamradio van GP Mexico: "Rechtsachter lek, pas op Max"
Door:
29 okt. 2019 19:35
Slider
Lijst

Stroll raakt de muur in eerste vrije training

Stroll raakt de muur in eerste vrije training
1/13

Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “*****. Sorry!”
Team: “Is it possible to drive back, Lance? Or is it too bad? Can you get into the pits? Nice and slow into the pits, into the pits, into the pits.”

Leclerc: "Was pretty sure he crashed in the last corner. Where did he crash?”
Team: “So he crashed into last corner, but then he was able to continue and he came back.”

Vettel baalt van verkeer in stadiongedeelte

Vettel baalt van verkeer in stadiongedeelte
2/13

Foto door: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Vettel: “OK, it was a mess in the last corner.”
Verstappen: “What a mess. Sebastian is....what the *** is he doing? Everybody is waiting and he wants to go by. Unbelievable.”

Grosjean wordt geïnformeerd over een rode vlag

Grosjean wordt geïnformeerd over een rode vlag
3/13

Foto door: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Team: “Red flag, red flag.”
Grosjean: “Haaaaargh. Dadadadadadadada.”

Norris wordt gevraagd om een pitstop te oefenen

Norris wordt gevraagd om een pitstop te oefenen
4/13

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “So Lando, we’re gonna do a live pitstop and we’re gonna drive back out again. So launch map on please. Launch map on. Careful, the pitlane is wet.”
Norris: “I can’t drive out again.”
Team: “Ah, correct. sorry. You’ll be live pit stop engine off. Well done! Thank you.” ,

Grosjean spint in Q1

Grosjean spint in Q1
5/13

Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Grosjean: “Mate, this is not driveable. This is absolutely not driveable.”
Team: “OK, watch Bottas, two behind. Watch for Bottas.”
Grosjean: "I don't give a ****"

Bottas crasht in de slotfase van Q3

Bottas crasht in de slotfase van Q3
6/13

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “You okay, Valtteri?”
Bottas: “Yeah.”
Team: “OK, so the car is safe.”

Vettel: “I mean come on guys. Ah it was a shame. Would have been a good lap there.”
Team: “Yeah, would have been very good.”

Ricciardo heeft lol voorafgaand aan de race

Ricciardo heeft lol voorafgaand aan de race
7/13

Foto door: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team: “Nice one and radio check.”
Ricciardo: “Yep. Looesey goosey. Harr! Harr!”
Team: “OK, it’s about 15 seconds to the green light.”
Ricciardo: “OK. you sound husky and beautiful.”
Team: “Do my best for you.”

Perez ziet Verstappen zwalken met lekke band

Perez ziet Verstappen zwalken met lekke band
8/13

Foto door: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Perez: “What the **** Verstappen is doing man!?”
Verstappen: “Check my rear tyre.”
Team: “Looks like a right-rear puncture, Max. Right-rear puncture. Look out.”

Pitstop van Norris valt compleet in het water

Pitstop van Norris valt compleet in het water
9/13

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “Stop the car please. Stop the car, stop the car. We’re coming to get you.”
Norris: “Engine off or what?”
Team: “No, we’re coming to get you.”

Hamilton twijfelt hardop over Mercedes-tactiek

Hamilton twijfelt hardop over Mercedes-tactiek
10/13

Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Hamilton: “I don’t know if the gap is enough man! He came out on fresh tyres. Feels like we stopped way too early! We stopped too early. There’s a long way to go on these tyres man.”
Team: “Yeah Lewis, we know. It’s gonna be difficult but we are on for a win if we can manage this well.”
Team: “Lewis, it’s James. You can do this!”

Stroll heeft problemen met de balans

Stroll heeft problemen met de balans
11/13

Foto door: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Stroll: “Turn 13, I need something. It’s so bad there.”
Team: “What’s bad, Lance? Tell me what’s bad.”
Stroll: “I can’t turn the car. I have no front end. But everywhere else I have a terrible rear end.”

Hamilton pakt de zege in Mexico

Hamilton pakt de zege in Mexico
12/13

Foto door: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team: “Yesss! Brilliant job! Well done! P1! What a race! What a job!”
Team: “Well done, Lewis! Really, well job!”
Hamilton: “Whoo! What a job guys! Thank you so much for your hard work! That was a tough race but we stuck in there. Fantastic job! Thank you everyone for all your support as always. That one's for Bono!”

Perez viert het beste resultaat in zijn thuisrace

Perez viert het beste resultaat in zijn thuisrace
13/13

Foto door: Erik Junius

Team: “Checo, great job! Well done! P7. Top three teams all finished. P7, well done Checo! Great job, great job!
Perez: “Good job guys. Aaah! Amazing job!”

Over dit artikel

Kampioenschap Formule 1
Evenement GP van Mexico
Auteur Ronald Vording

Race hub

GP van Abu Dhabi

GP van Abu Dhabi

28 nov. - 1 dec.
VT1 Begint over
7 dagen
Sessie Datum
Lokale tijd
Jouw tijd
 Content
VT1
vr 29 nov.
vr 29 nov.
04:00
13:00
VT2
vr 29 nov.
vr 29 nov.
08:00
17:00
VT3
za 30 nov.
za 30 nov.
05:00
14:00
QU
za 30 nov.
za 30 nov.
08:00
17:00
Race
zo 1 dec.
zo 1 dec.
08:10
17:10
De laatste uitslagen Stand

Kalender

Formule 1
  • Formule 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Mogelijk gemaakt door
28 nov.
Tickets
Zie volledige kalender
De Motorsport.com app

Kampioenschap

