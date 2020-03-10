Foto's: Melbourne maakt zich klaar voor de Formule 1 Grand Prix
Coronavirus of niet, de voorbereidingen voor de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Australië gaan gewoon verder. Bekijk een selectie van onze fotografen op dinsdag.
Ferrari and Red Bull Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the history of Formula One
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the history of Formula One
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hospitality is setup
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the Formula One drivers
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A display showing the Formula One drivers
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: John Toscano / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari rides his bike in the circut with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Hospitality is setup
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Freight arrives
Foto door: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point plays tennis with Lleyton Hewitt
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point with Lleyton Hewitt
Foto door: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
